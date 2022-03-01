ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

How much does South Carolina trade with Russia?

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVdyO_0eS9GVGs00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the global community is targeting Russia’s economy with a series of harsh sanctions. The value of the ruble dropped significantly Monday and the Russian stock market remained closed for fear of a run on the banks.

Some businesses in South Carolina are dumping out Russian-made vodka as a show of support for the Ukrainian people. That move is largely symbolic, as the majority of vodka isn’t actually produced in Russia anymore. Russian-sounding brands like Stoli and Smirnoff are produced elsewhere. Russian Standard is the main producer of Russian vodka, and that company’s products make up only a small portion of most liquor stores’ inventory.

Lowcountry businesses making changes to their liquor lineup in support of Ukraine

But how much does South Carolina actually trade with Russia?

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Russia is one of the top 25 countries from which South Carolina imports goods, coming in at number 21.

Between 2019 and 2020, the proportion of imports to South Carolina from Russia increased by nearly 30%.

In 2019, Russian imports represented 0.9% of imports to South Carolina from the 25 countries identified as top trade partners. In 2020, that rose to 1.2%.

The value of Russian imports to South Carolina in 2020 was estimated to be $495 million.

First Chargé d’Affaires to Ukraine, Charleston resident discusses Russian invasion

While the U.S. Census Bureau did not clarify exactly what products South Carolina imports from Russia, the state’s top import was identified as “uranium and its compound enriched in U235.” Other top imports included tools, spark-ignition reciprocating piston engines, and parts and accessories for motor vehicles.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative identified Russia’s top exports to the United States in 2019 as: mineral fuels, precious metal and stone (platinum), iron and steel, fertilizers, and inorganic chemicals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Rep Rice proposes ‘Defund Putin Act’

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice has introduced an act to yank Russia’s “most-favored-nation status” amongst the country’s invasion into Ukraine. The status means that Russia would have to pay U.S. tariffs. It would also increase those rates. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is shocking and inexcusable,” Rice said in an announcement. […]
FOREIGN POLICY
WBTW News13

Charleston-based crew recently trained with Ukrainian military

ODESSA, UKRAINE (WCBD) – Less than one year ago, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton stopped in Odessa, Ukraine as it transited the Black Sea, conducting joint exercises with regional partners and allies. Now, the Black Sea is littered with warships creeping towards that critical port city as Russian assaults on Ukraine continue by air, […]
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

26 file to run for U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina voters will pick from 26 candidates running for a U.S. Senate seat in the state’s May primary election. Candidate filing for this year’s party primaries wrapped up on Friday, the apparent completion of a period split into two intervals by redistricting litigation. The State Board of Elections and election offices […]
ELECTIONS
WBTW News13

When is the best day to buy gas?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Looking to fuel up? Better do it before the week starts. Sundays have consistently been the best day of the week to get gas in the last three months, according to a News13 analysis of gas prices from GasBuddy. Gas prices tend to stabilize during the weekend, dropping to the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Saving the Carolinas: Creating laws to combat climate change

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2019 Pew Research poll finds six in 10 Americans said climate change is affecting their local community. Portions of both Carolinas in the News 13 viewing area have been impacted by catastrophic storms with predictions of more to come. “The climate is changing, waters are rising, and unfortunately for […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ruble#Ukrainian#Russian Standard#Lowcountry#The U S Census Bureau
WBTW News13

South Carolina lawmakers stall abortion bills through walkout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina lawmakers have managed to delay two abortion-related bills by simply leaving the room. Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto told lawmakers on the Senate Medical Affairs committee Thursday that he would make his exit if the panel tried to take up the bills. One measure would ban all abortions […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina lawmakers want to raise teacher pay by $4,000

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering raising teacher pay statewide. Under the proposal, teacher salaries would be raised by $4,000 and the average starting salary would start at $40,000. Teachers would also see an additional $25 to their annual teacher supplies fund, which would raise it to $300. Ways and Means Committee […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Dozens gather at Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to back Ukraine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been almost a week since Russia invaded Ukraine, and since then people from all over have been sharing their support for Ukrainians, including here in Myrtle Beach. Dozens of people — some Ukrainian and some not — gathered Wednesday for a peaceful protest at the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WBTW News13

Virginia mom sues Myrtle Beach hotel over bed bugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC wants to test dead birds for West Nile virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s health agency is again asking people to bring certain types of dead birds to its offices so they can be tested for the West Nile virus. Starting March 15, officials are looking for the bodies of crows, blue jays, house finches and house sparrows that don’t appear to be […]
ANIMALS
WBTW News13

Florence couple arrested by FBI charged with pandemic fraud

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence couple arrested after an FBI investigation Thursday is now accused of committing pandemic fraud, among other crimes. Mohammad Ribhi Farraj and Nariman Mahmoud Masoud, who are married, will be given a detention hearing on Tuesday, according to an indictment unsealed Friday. Masoud was given a $25,000 bond. Prosecutors said […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy