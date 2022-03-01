Perdue comes out against Rivian

Schools Masks Georgia FILE - Republican candidate for Georgia governor former Sen. David Perdue arrives to speak at a campaign stop at the Covington airport Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Covington, Ga. Perdue is attacking incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp for not doing enough to stop school districts from requiring students to wear masks because of COVID-19. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) (John Bazemore)

His campaign says former Senator and current Republican candidate for Governor David Perdue will be in Rutledge today, talking about Morgan and Walton county opposition to plans for an electric vehicle manufacturing plant.

Rivian is looking to build on two thousand acres, hiring upwards of 75 hundred workers to crank out electric trucks and SUVs.

Community groups have organized to oppose the Rivian plan.

From the David Perdue for Governor campaign…

David Perdue, Trump-endorsed candidate for Governor, will speak in Rutledge about Brian Kemp’s deal with George Soros-funded Rivian.

“Brian Kemp is selling us out to George Soros. He’s pledged our tax dollars to lure a California company funded by George Soros to Georgia and is calling it ‘economic development,’’” said David Perdue. “This bad deal is nothing more than a scheme by Kemp to promote himself in an election year at Georgians’ expense. Kemp thought he could get away with this under the guise of ‘economic development,’ but all he is doing here is selling us out and lining George Soros’s pockets. “Real economic development is straightforward. Growth should be organic, and the local community and its leaders should be involved in the process. Obviously, that is not the case here. Many members of the local community have expressed major concerns with having California-based, Soros-funded Rivian in their backyards. Like a typical 20-year career politician, Kemp is ignoring locals’ concerns and trying to cut them out of the process. When I’m Governor, we’ll prioritize growing Georgia jobs without lining George Soros’s pockets.”

