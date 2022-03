NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Tuesday morning is colder, with breezy winds around the mountains. We are seeing some light snow showers in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and heavy snow in the San Juan Mountains. Today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs still climbing into the 40s, 50s, 60s and a couple of 70s. Winds will be gusty around the west, southwest and central mountains, up to around 35-45 mph. Winds will be a bit lighter in the valley and eastern plains, with winds up to around 25-30 mph.

