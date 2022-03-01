Local government calendar includes A-CC, Oconee Co Commission meetings

oconee county courthouse

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet this evening, a 6 o’clock session that will stream live on the Athens-Clarke County government YouTube channel. Adoption of the County’s strategic plan is on the agenda.

Tonight’s Oconee County Commission meeting is set for 6 o’clock at the Oconee County courthouse in Watkinsville.

There will be a night school option for students in Banks County: the School Board in Homer says there is a plan for Mountain Education Charter High School to open for evening instruction at Banks County High School. It would happen at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The Gainesville City Council is expected to vote tonight on a plan to set up electric vehicle charging stations in the Main Street Parking Deck in downtown Gainesville.

©2022 Cox Media Group