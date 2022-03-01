ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Richt shares why he hired offensive line coach Stacy Searels twice, at Georgia and Miami

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 5 days ago
Mark Richt vs FAU Coach Mark Richt surveys the field before Saturday's game.

ATHENS — Stacy Searels impressed coaches Mark Richt and Mack Brown so much that each hired the offensive line coach twice, and at two different schools apiece.

It seems Georgia coach Kirby Smart is hoping once is all it takes for a productive and lasting relationship, as Searels is expected to be the choice to replace Matt Luke on the Bulldogs’ national championship offensive line.

Luke, also a former head coach at Ole Miss, resigned from his post with the Bulldogs on Feb. 21, citing an urge to spend more time with his family.

Searels, 56, leaves Brown’s staff at North Carolina after overseeing the ACC’s top rushing attack each of the past two seasons.

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

