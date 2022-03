CLEVELAND, Ohio – Judging by the attendance, the brews being poured and the brewers at the 15th Winter Warmer Fest, craft beer in Ohio is doing just fine. The fest, a fundraiser for the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, is a magnet for brewers themselves. It’s a chance for them to get out and mingle with each other as well as fans of their beers. After a two-year hiatus, 1,200 beer aficionados turned out, enjoying suds and 60-degree temperatures at Windows on the River in Cleveland’s Flats.

