ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Mark Richt shares why he hired offensive line coach Stacy Searels twice, at Georgia and Miami

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41txEw_0eS9FZpz00
Mark Richt vs FAU Coach Mark Richt surveys the field before Saturday's game. (Evan Stichler, UGA)

ATHENS — Stacy Searels impressed coaches Mark Richt and Mack Brown so much that each hired the offensive line coach twice, and at two different schools apiece.

It seems Georgia coach Kirby Smart is hoping once is all it takes for a productive and lasting relationship, as Searels is expected to be the choice to replace Matt Luke on the Bulldogs’ national championship offensive line.

Luke, also a former head coach at Ole Miss, resigned from his post with the Bulldogs on Feb. 21, citing an urge to spend more time with his family.

Searels, 56, leaves Brown’s staff at North Carolina after overseeing the ACC’s top rushing attack each of the past two seasons.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Duke's Coach K turns focus to next steps after UNC loss

DURHAM, N.C. — (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke had just ended in an unexpected defeat to the Blue Devils' fiercest rival. The time had come for the school to hold its postgame on-court ceremony in Krzyzewski's honor. Only, the retiring Hall of Famer was...
NFL
WSB Radio

Rival UNC upsets No. 4 Duke in Coach K's Cameron farewell

DURHAM, N.C. — (AP) — North Carolina spoiled the emotional home finale of retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, beating fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81 on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The day that was all about the coach who has 1,196 career victories and five NCAA championships...
CAMERON, NC
WSB Radio

Oklahoma State sinks No. 12 Texas Tech's Big 12 title hopes

STILLWATER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma State salvaged a special ending from what could have been a throwaway season. Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left and Oklahoma State beat No. 12 Texas Tech 52-51 on Saturday, eliminating the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Radio

Karlaftis, Ebiketie add international flavor to NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — George Karlaftis and Arnold Ebiketie took similar journeys to this week's NFL scouting combine. Both excelled at other sports before trying football. Both emerged as star defensive ends in the Big Ten. And when each moved to America at age 13, neither knew much about the sport — or career path — that would change their lives.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WSB Radio

No. 22 Murray State beats Morehead State to win OVC tourney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 23 points to lead No. 22 Murray State over Morehead State 71-67 on Saturday night, giving the Racers their 20th consecutive victory and the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship. Tournament MVP Justice Hill added 21 points for the Racers (30-2,...
MOREHEAD, KY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
57K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy