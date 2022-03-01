Georgia Basketball Set to Host Tennessee on Senior Night

Aaron Cook Georgia during the Bulldogs' game against Ole Miss at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia Basketball Game Notes

Georgia (6-23, 1-15 SEC) vs. No. 17/17 Tennessee (20-7, 11-4 SEC)

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Stegeman Coliseum (10,523) in Athens, Ga.

Watch: SEC Network (Tom Hart, pbp; Dane Bradshaw, analyst)

Listen: Georgia Bulldog Sports Network – 103.7-FM, Gainesville. (Scott Howard, play-by-play; Chuck Dowdle, analyst; Adam Gillespie, producer)

The Starting 5…

• Aaron Cook’s 156 assists is No. 3 among UGA’s all-time season leaders...and 12 from the No. 2 spot.

• Aaron Cook will play in his 162nd college basketball game, the third-most ever by any MBB Division I player.

• Braelen Bridges’ current field goal percentage of .637 is No. 2 among UGA’s all-time season leaders.

• With 33 points at Texas A&M, Kario Oquendo upped his scoring averages by 0.7 ppg overall and 1.1 ppg in SEC play.

• Jaxon Etter has drawn 30 charges in 28 games played this season...and 38 in his last 39 dating back to last season.

The Opening Tip

Georgia wraps up its 2021-22 home slate on Tuesday evening when the Bulldogs entertain No. 17 Tennessee at Stegeman Coliseum.

Prior to tipoff, Georgia will celebrate four senior members of the program – managers Reese Bell and Chase Crawford and players Aaron Cook and Jonathan Ned.

Following the matchup with the Volunteers, the Bulldogs will complete their regular-season schedule this weekend with a trip to Missouri on Saturday.

Keeping An Eye On . . . Entering Todays’s Game:

Aaron Cook is...

• 3 steals from 200 for his career

Among UGA’s single-season assist leaders:

• 13 assists from No. 2 Pertha Robinson (1995)

Series History With Tennessee

Despite Georgia’s 40-33 advantage in Athens, Tennessee owns a 97-61 lead in the all-time series between UGA and UT.

Last season on Feb. 10 in Knoxville, No. 16/15 Tennessee snapped Georgia’s three-game winning streak with an 89-81 win.

The contest featured two dramatically different halves.

Tennessee built a 44-26 lead at the intermission, which was then the Bulldogs’ lowest output in an opening 20 minutes all season.

Georgia responded by scoring a season-most 55 second-half points.

The Vols’ lead bulged to 65-42 early in the second half before Georgia rallied. The Bulldogs pulled within six points with 63 seconds remaining but could not get closer.

The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee wasn’t announced until 81-and-a-half hours prior to tipoff. UGA and UT were slated to meet in the regular season’s regularly scheduled finale on Wednesday, March 3. The contest was moved after the Bulldogs’ game at Texas A&M and the Volunteers’ matchup with Florida were postponed due to Covid-19 issues for the Aggies and Gators.

In Tennessee’s most recent trip to Athens on Jan. 15, 2020, a pair of 20-point outings from Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds paced Georgia in an impressive 80-63 win over the Vols.

Georgia seized control midway through the first half. An Edwards 3-pointer at the 13:14 mark sparked a 26-7 surge that put the Bulldogs up 34-19 with 7:31 remaining in the period.

Georgia pushed its advantage to 20 points with just under a minute left before the intermission and never allowed the Vols closer than 16 points in the second stanza.

Scouting The Volunteers

Tennessee arrives in Athens with records of 21-7 overall and 12-4 in the SEC. The Vols are coming off a 67-62 upset of No. 3/4 Auburn last Saturday night in Knoxville.

Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler lead the Volunteers offensively, with each averaging 13.8 ppg. Vescovi is the only player to start all 28 games for Tennessee this season. Chandler has gotten the nod for all 27 games he’s played in, missing only the SEC opener at Alabama due to testing positive for COVID-19.

A balanced attack features a trio of Vols contributing more than 8.0 ppg. Zakai Zeigler adds 8.9 ppg, Josiah-Jordan James chips in 8.8 ppg and Olivier Nkamhoua puts in 8.6 ppg.

Last Time Out

Kario Oquendo registered his team-leading 10th 20-point outing of the season – and his eighth in SEC play – however Florida still defeated Georgia 84-72 last Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Braelen Bridges added 16 points, his team-high 22nd double-figure performance during the 2021-22 campaign.

A back-and-forth first half featured eight lead changes before the Gators inched out to a 41-34 lead at the intermission. Florida then opened the second stanza with a 10-0 surge to gain control of the contest.

Cook’s Career: NCAA Wise

“Super senior” Aaron Cook will be honored in pre-game ceremonies prior to his final game at Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday evening. The St. Louis has played in a historic number of games.

Cook will be participating in his 162nd college basketball game against Tennessee, which will represent the third-most in NCAA Division I history.

Cook played in 103 games in four seasons at Southern Illinois from 2016-20, including a redshirt campaign with six contests in 2019-20. He saw action in 30 games last season at Gonzaga during the Bulldogs’ NCAA runner-up finish. He has added 28 more at Georgia.

Entering this season, Ohio State’s David Lighty held the NCAA record with 157 games played and only 13 players had logged PT in 150 contests.

Those numbers have grown exponentially this season with players awarded extra eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Jan. 13, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon inched past Lighty’s mark, and he will play in his 171st game on Feb. 28. Entering this week, 46 players had joined the previous 13 to reach the 150 GP milestone.

At tipoff on Tuesday, only two other players will have played in more games than Cook as outlined below.

NCAA Division I Career GP Leaders

Rk. No. Player, School Seasons

1. 171 Jordan Bohannon, Iowa 2016-22

2. 167 Chevez Goodwin, USC 2016-22

3. 162 Aaron Cook, Georgia 2016-22

162 Garrison Brooks, Miss. St. 2017-22

Cook’s Career: UGA Wise

In addition to his status from an NCAA historical perspective, Aaron Cook also has left his mark on the Georgia record books in his one season in Athens.

With nine assists against Auburn on Feb. 5, Cook joined Georgia’s top-20 single-season leaders for passes to points.

With 11 assists in Georgia’s last two games, Cook ascended all the way from No. 11 to No. 3 on that ledger.

Cook enters the Tennessee contest just $1.30 – as in 13 dimes – away from the No. 2 as outlined below.

UGA Season Assist Leaders

Rk. No. Player Season GP

1. 193 Sahvir Wheeler 2021 26

2. 169 Pertha Robinson 1995 27

3. 156 Aaron Cook 2022 28

4. 154 Sundiata Gaines 2007 32

5. 153 Rashad Wright 2002 32

152 Donald Hartry 1986 30

More History In The Making

Three Bulldogs are in the midst of producing the most efficient shooting percentages overall, from 3-point range and at the line in Georgia history as outlined below.

Braelen Bridges’ now has the second-best season field goal percentage ever by a Bulldog at .637. The minimum to be included is 100 made field goals, which Bridges met during 7-of-8 effort at Vanderbilt on Jan. 29. He was in third place on that ledger until a 3-of-4 night at Texas A&M inched him past Bob Lienhard to the second slot.

Christian Wright is currently ranked No. 5 among Georgia’s season free throw percentage leaders ledger at .859. He inched past the 50 free throws made minimum to be featured on the leaders’ ledger on Feb. 2 against Arkansas.

Noah Baumann connected on his 50th 3-pointer of the year against South Carolina to qualify for Georgia’s record book. His current 41.0 percent shooting percentage ranks No. 10 among Georgia’s single-season leaders.

UGA Season FG Pct. Leaders

Rk. No. Player Season FG-FGA

1. .643 Lavon Mercer 1979 146-227

2. .637 Braelen Bridges 2022 142-223

3. .632 Bob Lienhard 1970 215-340

4. .611 Lavon Mercer 1980 121-198

5. .591 Jim Youngblood 1967 140-237

.591 Derek Ogbeide 2018 101-171

UGA Season FT Pct. Leaders

Rk. No. Player Season FT-FTA

1. .910 Channing Toney 2005 61-67

2. .902 Joe Ward 1984 55-61

3. .886 J.J. Frazier 2017 187-211

4. .864 Lanny Tanner 1970 70-81

5. .859 Christian Wright 2022 61-71

.859 Juwan Parker 2018 73-85

UGA Season 3FG Pct. Leaders

Rk. No. Player Season 3FG-FGA

1. .449 Bernard Davis 1994 80-178

5. .434 Litterial Green 1992 62-143

6. .429 Levi Stukes 2007 85-198

7. .425 Jarvis Hayes 2003 54-127

8. .414 Ezra Williams 2003 77-186

9. .412 D.A. Layne 1999 75-182

10. .410 Noah Baumann 2022 57-139

Kario’s Outburst Ups Average

During last Tuesday’s 33-point outburst at Texas A&M, Kario Oquendo’s scoring averages jumped by almost “astronautnomical” – #IYKYK – amounts 28 games into the season.

The sophomore from Titusville, Fla., upped his overall scoring average by 0.7 ppg (from 14.4 to 15.1) and his SEC average by 1.1 ppg (from 17.3 to 18.4).

Oquendo’s output was the most by a Bulldog since perhaps the most memorable outing of Anthony Edwards’ season in Athens. With a national television audience and social media hanging on every shot, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft poured in 37 points against No. 3 Michigan State in the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Classic. The outing included 33 second-half points, which also resulted in Edwards accomplishing something previously thought to be impossible – making Bill Walton speechless.

B.B. Is Consistent, Efficient

Braelen Bridges is the Bulldogs’ most consistent point producer and among the nation’s most efficient.

Bridges has posted double-digit outputs in a team-best 22 games...and has notched nine points in four of the other seven outings.

The Atlanta native is shooting a sizzling 63.7 percent from the field, connecting on 142 of his 223 shots.

Bridges’ effort almost puts him in elite company nationally. To be ranked among statistical leaders in field goal percentage, a player has to make a minimum of 5.0 shots per game.

With 142 field goals made, Bridges is three buckets shy of that standard...or he would No. 6 nationally entering this week in field goal percentage.

Etter Accepting Charges

Defensively, Jaxon Etter is like Visa...as in “everywhere you want (him) to be.”

The junior walk-on took three charges at LSU, the third game this season he’s done so...the other outings being versus Ga. Tech and Western Carolina

Etter now has a team-high 30 charges in 28 games played this season. That trend actually began last season when Etter drew eight in the final 11 games, giving him 38 in his last 39 outings.

Dogs Capitalizing At The Line

Georgia is among the nation’s top teams at getting to the line...and then converting.

The Bulldogs enter this week ranked No. 12 nationally in free throw makes (452) and No. 27 in free throw takes (600). Overall, Georgia leads the SEC and is ranked No. 49 nationally in free throw percentage at .753.

The Bulldogs also lead the SEC and are even more efficient in league play. Against conference foes, Georgia is shooting a sizzling 79.4 percent (259-of-326) at the charity stripe.

Taking Advantage of Charity

Georgia’s performance at the free throw line isn’t only the best in the SEC this season, it’s on pace to be among the best ever by the Bulldogs.

Georgia has converted on 75.0 percent or better of its trips to the line three times since the 1959-60 season, with two of those coming in the last five campaigns alone as outlined below.

Top Dogs At The Stripe

Rk. Season FT-FTA Pct.

1. 1966-67 454-598 .759

2. 2016-17 588-823 .757

3. 2020-21 452-600 .753

Oquendo’s Production Leaps

After averaging 11.5 ppg during the non-conference campaign, Kario Oquendo’s scoring has increased to 18.5 ppg in SEC outings. Oquendo enters the week ranked No. 4 among SEC scoring leaders in league action.

Oquendo opened SEC play with three straight 20-point performances – 21 vs. Texas A&M, 22 vs. No. 13/16 Kentucky and 28 at Mississippi State. He became the first Bulldog to do so since 2020 when Anthony Edwards put up 23 points at Missouri on Jan. 28, 29 against Texas A&M on Feb. 1 and 32 at Florida on Feb. 5.

Each member of the SEC’s top scoring quartet has increased their production in league play over their non-conference efforts; however, Oquendo’s – +7.0 ppg – is significantly more than the next closest player – +3.7 ppg by Scotty Pippen Jr. – as outlined below.

Scoring Increases In SEC Play

Rk. Player Non-Conf SEC Diff.

1. Kario Oquendo, UGA 11.5 18.5 +7.0

2. Scotty Pippen Jr. VU 18.1 21.8 +3.7

3. Iverson Molinar, MSU 16.5 19.3 +2.8

4. JD Notae, ARK 17.8 20.2 +2.4

B.B. Among Top Passing Bigs

Braelen Bridges has the Bulldogs’ third-best assist average among active players behind only point guards Aaron Cook and Christian Wright.

Bridges has led Georgia in assists three times this season, at Auburn, at Florida and vs. Ole Miss. In fact, he is among the best passing big men in the SEC. His average of 1.9 apg is third-best among all league players 6-10 or taller. Bridges is one of five “big men” in the league who are currently averaging 1.0 assist per game or more as outlined below.

SEC’s Best Passing Bigs

Rk. Player, School Ast. GP Avg.

1. Jaylin Williams, ARK 79 29 2.7

2. Jabari Smith, AU 56 29 1.9

3. Braelen Bridges, UGA 54 29 1.9

4. Colin Castleton, UF 39 23 1.7

5. Quentin Milora-Brown, VU 38 28 1.4

Bulldogs Battle Through

Georgia dressed out only nine players for its Feb. 12 game versus South Carolina, the most depleted the Bulldogs’ roster has been this season.

Georgia’s ledger of available players was cut by from 15 to 14 with a preseason injury to P.J. Horne, one of two Bulldogs who started every game last season.

The Bulldogs have had their “full complement” of the 14 players for six outings and have played eight games – including seven SEC contests – with only 10 players in uniform.

Since the season began, Jailyn Ingram suffered a season-ending injury against Jacksonville on Dec. 7, Jonathan Ned has been out with an ankle injury beginning with a Dec. 18 matchup with George Mason and Tyrone Baker broke his right hand on Jan. 18, the day before a road game at Auburn.

We won’t count Horne since his injury was before the season, but the 14 other Bulldogs have compiled 65 DNPs. In addition to the injuries outlined above, Bulldogs scratched from the scorebook include:

• T. Baker vs. Virginia and Northwestern (illness);

• N. Baumann vs. Northwestern (illness);

• A. Cook vs. Memphis (illness);

• J. Etter vs. Gardner-Webb (injury);

• C. McDowell vs. Texas A&M and Kentucky (illness);

• T. McMillan vs. Florida, S. Carolina and LSU (injury);

• J. Ned vs. Virginia and Northwestern (illness);

• K. Oquendo vs. Auburn (injury);

• D. Ridgnal vs. Texas A&M and Kentucky (illness).

• J. Taylor vs. S. Carolina (illness);

Georgia has used eight starting fives, with Braelen Bridges being the only player to do so for every contest. Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Bridges and Christian Wright are the only Bulldogs who have played in every game.

Experience Has Traveled

The phrase “defense travels” is a well-known in the sports world.

The slogan “experience has traveled” is more appropriate for Georgia Basketball and it’s 2021-22 campaign.

When the campaign began, Georgia’s lineup was anchored by five D-I transfers – sixth-year “super seniors” Aaron Cook and Jailyn Ingram, graduate transfer seniors Noah Baumann and Braelen Bridges and sophomore Jabri Abdur-Rahim.

Even though Ingram has not contributed to its totals since suffering a season-ending injury against Jacksonville on Dec. 7, that quintet the majority of the Bulldogs’ production in virtually every statistic as outlined below.

D-I Transfer Contributions

Stat Team D-I Ts Pct.

Minutes 5800 3150 54.3

Scoring 2046 1199 58.6

Rebounds 865 479 55.4

Assists 413 270 65.4

Blocks 65 37 56.9

Steals 148 68 45.9

Noah Continues Scoring Trend

In five seasons of college basketball, Noah Baumann has established a trend of scoring most of his points from behind the 3-point arc...and doing so efficiently.

This season, 75.0 percent (57 of 76) of Baumann’s made FGs have been 3s, and he is shooting 41.8 percent on 3-pointers.

Career-wise, 72.2 percent (203 of 281) of Baumann’s made FGs are 3-pointers, and he is converting on a considerably better clip from outside the arc (.427) than inside (.382).

Etter’s production is Better

Walk-on Jaxon Etter’s contributions this season have skyrocketed over those during his first two seasons in Athens.

The junior from Woodstock, Ga., began the 2021-22 campaign with averages of 1.6 points, 0.8 rebounds and 6.1 minutes during his freshman and sophomore years.

This season, Etter has more than tripled both his scoring (to 5.0 ppg) and rebounding (to 2.9 rpg) and upped his PT four fold to 25.3 mpg.

Baumann Hits The Boards

With injuries to P.J. Horne and Jailyn Ingram, Noah Baumann shifted to playing the traditional ‘4′ 10 games into the season.

In his second outing doing so, Baumann grabbed 11 rebounds against Western Carolina. That was more than double his previous career-most of five boards in seven outings, including this year’s season opener versus FIU.

Joked Tom Crean: “I don’t know if he’s done that since grade school. Somewhere out West, he might have had 11 boards in a CYO game in the eighth grade.”

The joke has since continued. After averaging 1.6 rpg in the first nine games, Baumann is contributing 4.6 rpg since.

Kario Likes The Bright Lights

Kario Oquendo’s 25-point outing against No. 1 Auburn continued his trend of producing big games against the best opposition.

Last season at Florida SouthWestern College, Oquendo averaged 13.5 points while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

In Buccaneers’ four contests against ranked opponents, those stats jumped to 22.0 points and 63.6 percent.

This season, Oquendo is averaging 13.8 points and connecting on 46.1 percent of his shots from the floor.

In outings against No. 19 Memphis, No. 13/16 Kentucky and No. 1 Auburn, Oquendo averaged in 23.7 ppg and shot 55.6 percent (25-of-45).

In seven outings versus ranked foes as a collegiate basketball player, Oquendo is averaging 22.7 points and converting on 60.0 (60-of-100) of his field goals. FYI, Oquendo did not play at No. 2 Auburn on Jan. 19 due to a lower body injury.

Wright Scores Savvily

Christian Wright recorded his second and third double-figure scoring outputs at UGA in back-to-back road outings at No. 2 Auburn and South Carolina.

The freshman from The Skill Factory scored 16 points at Auburn and followed that 10 at South Carolina. His first double-digit performance was a 17-point outing against No. 18 Memphis on Dec. 1.

There has been a common theme in all three contests, Wright’s ability to get to the free throw line.

Wright converted on 24-of-28 (.857) trips to the charity stripe against the Tigers, Tigers and Gamecocks. That’s 55.8 percent of his 43 total points.

All told, Wright drew 22 fouls in that trio of games, while committing only four fouls himself.

Dogs Look To Regroup...Again

Georgia lost Jailyn Ingram to a knee injury during the Jacksonville game on Dec. 7. Ingram went down in a non-contact situation while trying to save a ball along the baseline with 14:21 left in the contest.

The “super senior” from Madison, Ga., and Morgan County High School was the Bulldogs’ leading rebounder (6.0 rpg) and third-leading scorer (10.7 ppg).

Following an MRI on Dec. 8, Tom Crean confirmed the prognosis on Dec. 9 with a Tweet stating: “Unfortunately, Jailyn Ingram will have to have surgery to repair his ACL in his right knee. It’s heartbreaking because Jailyn has been emerging in so many areas and has been a model of consistency day in and day out. He’s an incredible young man... Jailyn has brought a spirit and seriousness to us. He is a guy that is in the gym most mornings before we would lift weights at 8:45 and was stabilizing for a young team. We plan to appeal for the waiver to get another year since he’s under the 30% games played. Pray for him.”

Ingram’s injury was UGA’s second season-ending setback. On Oct. 20, Crean announced an injury to P.J. Horne, one of just two Bulldogs to start every game last season.

Tweeted Crean: “It’s with genuine sadness that I let you know that P.J. Horne will miss this season after undergoing surgery on his right knee this past weekend. In practice, he bumped knees in a scrimmage, lost footing and went down awkwardly. This is such a major blow to us because P.J. was playing so well and showing great leadership as our leading returning player, but more so because he is such a great person and one of the finest people I’ve ever coached.”

Jabri’s Contributions Soar

It’s probably glossed over too much that this fall is the first time Jabri Abdur-Rahim has played extended minutes in nearly two years. He suffered a foot injury during his senior season at Blair Academy and only played in two games and only appeared in eight games last season at Virginia.

Jabri, who was ranked as one of the nation’s top-40 prospects in the Class of 2020, showed signs of returning to form in three early-December outings.

Abdur-Rahim exploded for a career-high 20 points against Wofford and followed that with a 15 and 10-point showings versus No. 18 Memphis and Jacksonville, respectively.

Equally impressive as the totals was the efficiency in which he scored.

In those three games, Abdur-Rahim scored more points, connected on more shots and upped his shooting percentages by massive amounts over his 14 previous career outings as outlined below.

Abdur-Rahim’s Increases

Stat 1st 14 Next 3 Diff.

Total Points 32 45 +13

Scoring Average 2.3 15.0 12.7

FGs Made 9 13 +4

FG Percentage .214 .650 +.436

3FGs Made 3 9 +6

3FG Percentage .125 .600 +.475

Crean Captures Win No. 400

Tom Crean secured his 400th career victory with Georgia’s upset of No. 18 Memphis on December 1.

Prior to arriving in Athens, Crean compiled 366 W’s in his first 18 campaigns as a collegiate head coach. He earned the first 190 in nine seasons at Marquette from 1998-2008 and added 166 more at Indiana between 2008-17 before arriving in Athens and securing the final 44 of his 400.

Tom Crean’s Milestone Wins

No. 1 – Nov. 20, 1999 – Marquette defeats Chicago State, 62-43, in Tom Crean’s first game as a collegiate head coach.

No. 100 – March 6, 2004 – A three-point play with .8 of a second left lifts Marquette over No. 25 Louisville, 81-80.

No. 200 – Dec. 8, 2009 – Indiana knocks off Pittsburgh, 74-64, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

No. 250 – Nov. 20, 2012 – A day after beating Georgia, 66-53, in the first round, IU tops Georgetown, 82-72, to win the Progressive Legends Classic.

No. 300 – Dec. 20, 2014 – Indiana tops No. 23 Butler, 82-73, as Yogi Ferrell became IU’s 48th 1,000-point scorer.

No. 400 – Dec. 1, 2021 – Kario Oquendo’s 24-point outburst paces UGA in an 82-79 upset of No. 18 Memphis.

Wright Stellar In Upset

Freshman Christian Wright started at point guard against No. 18 Memphis for Aaron Cook, who was out of action due to an illness. That task was taller considering the Tigers entered the game forcing an average of 18.0 turnovers per game.

While Wright’s career-high totals of 17 points, six boards and 38 minutes tallies drew significant attention, his turnover tally – a meager one TO – was the most significant digit in his linescore. And he did so logging the most PT of any Bulldog in any game this season to date.

Also of note, Wright drew seven fouls, including two on the offensive end, and converted on 6-of-7 free throw attempts.

The SportsCenter “Top-Quen”

Kario Oquendo has emphatically made his way in the top-10 plays on ESPN’s SportsCenter twice this season.

On Nov. 16, Oquendo came in at No. 3 on SportsCenter’s top-10 plays after his third highlight reel effort against S.C. State. He stole the ball at midcourt and windmilled home an uncontested dunk.

A posterized effort on Nov. 23 was tabbed No. 6. Oquendo, who’s 6-4, gathered a steal in Northwestern’s lane and drove the length of the floor before a thunderous dunk over a 6-9 Wildcat.

If you want to rate Oquendo’s SportsCenter dunks, you can find the S.C. State slam at gado.gs/kariosctop1116 and the Northwestern effort at gado.gs/kariosc1123.

Cook Tops Millennium Mark

Aaron Cook blew past the 1,000-point career scoring mark on Nov. 16 against South Carolina State.

The “super senior” was eight points shy of entering the game and inched past the milestone with 2:21 left in the first half. He finished with 22 points, three off his career high versus Indiana State on Jan. 24, 2018.

Cook scored 845 points at Southern Illinois from 2016-20 and added 127 points during Gonzaga’s en route to their NCAA runner-up finish last season.

Cook was presented the game ball from the S.C. State game in a ceremony prior to the George Mason game that featured his mother, Regina, and brother, Anthony.

Dalen, Kario Draw Attention

Kario Oquendo and Dalen Ridgnal are among the top JUCO transfers expected to make the biggest marks this season.

On August 25, bustingbrackets.com ranked the top-25 junior college players moving to the “high-major” level. Ridgnal was tabbed No. 2 on that ledger, while Oquendo was ranked No. 23.

On Nov. 1, college basketball guru Jon Rothstein tabbed his top-10 “JUCOs to watch,” an unranked list that also included Ridgnal.

Welcoming A Slew Of Scoring

Of the 10 newcomers on the Bulldogs’ roster seven are transfers – five D-I players (Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Noah Baumann, Braelen Bridges, Aaron Cook and Jailyn Ingram) and a pair from the junior college ranks (Kario Oquendo and Dalen Ridgnal).

Those players arrived in Athens having already scored 4,782 points at their previous schools, the largest addition of scoring by any D-I program this season as outlined below.

In their previous stops, the D-I quintet of the group also logged 8813 minutes in 404 games played, while grabbing 1283 rebounds, dishing 643 assists, swatting 116 blocks and collecting 304 steals.

Top Scoring Influx’s In D-I hoops

Rk. School Players Points

1. Georgia 7 4782

2. Duquesne 5 4695

3. Florida 5 4144

4. Arkansas 6 4125

5. Penn State 7 5183

6. Washington St. 4 3785

7. SMU 4 3733

8. Kentucky 4 3538

9. Utah 6 3175

10. Arizona St. 3 3132

On The Flip Side...

While Georgia welcomed a huge influx of college scoring from its newcomers, the Bulldogs returned a minuscule portion of their scoring from last season.

Minus P.J. Horne, the four returning Bulldogs accounted for only 1110 of Georgia’s 2014 points a year ago, or 5.5 percent. Walk-on Jaxon Etter is the top returning point producer with 47 points.

“B” Is For Basketball Player

You may notice on Georgia’s roster that the Bulldogs have gone away from listing traditional positions – guard, forward and center. All 15 players are now simply listed as “B” for “Basketball Player.”

Tom Crean is a proponent for “position-less basketball.”

“That’s what they are,” Crean said. “It’s not valid to call them centers and power forwards and things like that as much with the way that we’re trying to play. They’re being trained as basketball players, every day... in the sense of how we train with the ball handling, the driving, the shooting – all those type of things. That’s big to me.”

