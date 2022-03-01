ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Education: Berry opens the Intercultural Center, ‘a safe and welcoming space for marginalized student populations. Laura Whitaker of Extra Special People will be inaugural speaker in the School Leadership Institute series.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerry College students kicked off the opening of the Intercultural Center recently with speakers and activities on diversity and inclusion. The Berry Intercultural Center was created after students requested a safe and welcoming space for marginalized student populations and allies intent on building an inclusive community. “We need this...

