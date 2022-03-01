New Fortress Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $150.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The company posted revenue of $648.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $97.1 million, or 47 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

