ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Intellipharmaceutics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TORONTO (AP) _ Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (IPCIF) on Monday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $5.1 million, or 17 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPCIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPCIF

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum -WSJ

March 6 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn exited a bet on Occidental Petroleum Corp. , selling the last of what was once a roughly 10% stake in the oil-and-gas producer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese. Our Standards: The Thomson...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

789K+
Followers
399K+
Post
353M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy