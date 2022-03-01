Intellipharmaceutics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (IPCIF) on Monday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $5.1 million, or 17 cents per share.

