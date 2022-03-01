Montrose Environmental: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $143.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $25.4 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $546.4 million.

_____

