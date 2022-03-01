Baidu Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $269 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The web search company posted revenue of $5.19 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.61 billion, or $4.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.54 billion.

Baidu Inc. shares have risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIDU