Sterling Construction: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Sterling Construction Co. (STRL) on Monday reported net income of $10.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 37 cents.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $401.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62.6 million, or $2.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.

Sterling Construction expects full-year earnings to be $2.69 to $2.88 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion.

