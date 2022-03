Jersey City is weighing awarding a contract of up to $2.5 million for COVID-19 rapid testing to the healthcare company that is already performing vaccinations for the city. The Bespoke Health contract would put the New York-based company on standby to provide testing if needed through the end of March and it would also pay for “services of staff, on-site setup, personal protective equipment (PPE), labeling, technology, medical oversight, and transportation of samples to laboratories.”

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO