NEW BRITAIN – The city’s Common Council will consider adding language to the Code of Ordinance to allow for more oversight on school building projects. The resolution was introduced by Alderman Robert Smedley and referred by the council to the Consolidated Subcommittee for further discussion. Smedley told the council Wednesday the proposed change would be a modification to an existing resolution regarding the School Building Committee.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO