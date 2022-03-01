Se7enbites wins ‘Best Bite’ at South Beach Food Fest’s Triple D event

South Beach Food & Wine fest-goers didn’t just like what the Se7enbites crew brought to Miami, they ate it up on a flip-flop, awarding chef Trina Gregory-Propst and her team with the event’s “Best Bite” distinction.

This was the inaugural year for the “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Live” event at the festival, and Gregory-Propst has a long association with Fieri as a veteran personality on Triple D, as well as a recent winner on “Guy’s Grocery Games,” but this prize was bestowed by the festival-goers themselves.

“Plus, we didn’t even know there was going to be a competition!” she told the Orlando Sentinel.

Se7enbites was one of 30 Fieri-selected restaurants that then chose which dish from their show segments to serve. Gregory-Propst and crew showed up with 2,000 “done-and-dipped” tiny versions of their Vanilla Bean Bourbon Bacon NightTime Sky Pies which were served alongside festival-sized portions of their Minnie Pearl Chicken & Waffles.

“My wife is the fried chicken whisperer,” she jokes. “And we prepared the chicken on-site so there would be a hot, fresh nugget on each mini-sugar waffle. Doused with a bit of Buffalo hot honey and finished with their housemade vanilla butter syrup. The crowd, quite literally, ate it up.

The team, which had been working their booth since 6:30 p.m., only found out there was a competition about an hour and a half into the event.

“I don’t know that we could have prepared any differently than we did, so it was awesome!” says Gregory-Propst.

As for the $5,000 prize, “which we also didn’t know about!” — it will go toward event expenses, “but mainly taking care of our staff,” she notes. It’s something she admires in Fieri, whom she’s gotten to know some over the years.

“He genuinely cares,” she says. “And he has changed this industry, not just for the people who have been on his shows, but with things like the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund and feeding first responders and more... It’s really easy to stand by him and beside him and behind him in any way that I can.”

What were her favorite tastes at the festival?

She didn’t eat the entire night.

“This was the biggest event we’ve ever done and feeding 2,000 people in three hours is a lot,” she says. “I’ve never been so hungry at a food and wine festival!”

