Wekiva Paint Out brings plein-air painting back to Longwood’s island hangout

Tallahassee artist Sherry Whitney paints a Floridian scene at the 16th annual Wekiva Paint Out at Wekiva Island on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The event brings together 25 artists to paint en plein air and raise money for Wekiva Wilderness Trust and Keep Seminole Beautiful. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Wekiva Island visitors this week can find the usual staples at the Longwood riverfront hangout — beer, cornhole and kayaking — but also artists spread out with their easels.

The Wekiva Paint Out returns for its 16th year of plein-air painting through March 5 with 25 artists staying overnight at cabins within Wekiwa Springs State Park. Each day of the event, creators head out in canoes or spend time in nature near the Wekiva River.

“I love that we don’t have to worry about the dishes or cooking, you just get to paint. I do about two paintings a day, maybe three,” said Tallahassee artist Sherry Whitney. “It’s a great chance to learn, to meet artists who I don’t get to see except for here.”

Over by Wekiva Island’s boardwalk, a limpkin flew overhead, issuing a squawking call to alert painters and its mate, perched nearby, to its presence.

“If we’re in our studio painting, we’re not going to hear that sound, to have this experience,” said Michelle Held, a Sarasota-based painter and this year’s cover artist. “I don’t know how you put that into words, but you see so many things when you’re painting en plein air. That’s part of the magic and what goes into these paintings.”

During the Wekiva Paint Out, art and nature come together in vibrant oil paints or pastels on canvases, showing riverfront scenes with great blue herons and lily pads. Others may opt to paint the bar or eclectic island scenes featuring paddlers or riverside loungers.

The event also serves as a fundraiser, as proceeds from artwork sales help to benefit two Central Florida organizations.

“Hopefully we’ll sell a lot of art and raise money for the Serenity Garden and Keep Seminole Beautiful,” said Mary Sue Weinaug, co-owner of Wekiva Island and executive director of Keep Seminole Beautiful. “We do river cleanups, road cleanups, tree plantings.”

Some of the money raised will benefit the Serenity Garden at Wekiwa Springs, which will break ground this spring and aims to create an experience tailored to visitors with diverse abilities and special needs.

During the first day of the Paint Out on Monday, three painters gathered near the Wekiva River spent time waxing poetic about the difference between painting a photorealistic scene and making an emotional interpretation of nature.

“We’re making a painting to evoke a feeling, instead of a photographic representation,” Held said, with Elizabeth St. Hilaire adding: “As an artist, we should be bringing it to a different level or making it look more like what we feel, giving the impression of it.”

Herein lies the joy and camaraderie artists and visitors collectively feel when experiencing the annual Wekiva Paint Out.

If you go

The Wekiva Paint Out continues daily through March 5 at 1014 Miami Springs Drive in Longwood. Visitors can find artists spread out with easels or explore special events such as a live auction 7-9 p.m. March 2, a pasta bar 5-9 p.m. March 4 or a ticketed gala 6-10 p.m. March 5. For more information, visit wekivapaintout.com .

