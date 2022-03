There's a couple of things that DC fans think of when they ponder The Penguin. His trademark nose, his umbrellas, his walk and style of speaking, his monocle, and often times his smoking habit (often in a long cigarette holder). For the upcoming The Batman, actor Colin Farrell takes on the role and though the version we see in the upcoming film is only on his way to becoming The Penguin that we know, we probably shouldn't expect to see him smoking...ever. Speaking in a new interview, Farrell shot down the potential for his Oswald Cobblepot to be seen smoking, noting the studio squashed it.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO