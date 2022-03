Car safety precautions have grown in recent years, but this was not the case a few decades ago. Most vehicles didn’t have modern crash-prevention equipment and technology, and some dangerous roads didn’t even have guardrails. This had led many to believe that subpar road safety led to many missing persons and disappearance cases, including one of the most interesting car mysteries. Now, according to the New York Times, the fate of two teens who vanished over 20 years ago was finally discovered in December.

