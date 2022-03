Trainer Shane McGuigan couldn’t help but feel like a disappointed parent watching his former charge Josh Taylor pick up a controversial decision the other night. Taylor managed to edge mandatory challenger and heavy underdog Jack Catterall at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland last Saturday with a split decision on the judges’ scorecards to retain all four of his 140-pound titles. The problem? Most observers viewed the fight differently, believing Catterall, who appeared to out box Taylor for the majority of the rounds and even scored a knockdown, more than deserved to win the fight. The verdict has once again cast a dark pallor over the sport.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO