NBA 'Noles Monday Night Recap: Barnes goes off for double-double, making his first 11 shots

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina did what many thought wasn't possible on Saturday night, beating Duke 94-81 in Mike Krzyzewski's final home game as the Blue Devils' head coach. The game started off as the opposite of the matchup in Chapel Hill, with UNC building a decent lead early. Head coach Hubert Davis wanted to have Armando Bacot available later so took him out in the opening minutes after he picked up a foul. He did the same after Bacot picked up his second foul and the impact of Bacot's absence was evident. It was a rough stretch but the Tar Heels were able to battle back behind the play of R.J. Davis, who had 11 of his 21 points in the opening half. UNC went on a run that cut a nine-point deficit down to two right before the half and trailed 41-39 entering halftime. Davis and Bacot, who scored 10 in the opening half, were the only Tar Heels in double figures at the break.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO