ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

Tipp City Fire Dept. receives grant to buy more gear for firefighters

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RI6bL_0eS9AlW200

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Fire Department receives a grant that will help them by more gear and hopefully hire more firefighters.

News Center 7′s Dontre Drexelius spoke with Cameron Haller, the Chief of Tipp City Emergency Services, and he told us that they are suffering from a worker shortage, and it’s affecting how they respond to emergencies.

On top of the employee shortage, some of the equipment they use also needs to be replaced.

“We were successful in getting awarded a grant for 15 SCBA, which includes 30 bottles and 31 face pieces,” Haller told us.

>>Tipp City Fire and EMS to potentially transition away from volunteer employees

He tells us more facepieces are important because first responders get their own. “That way, you don’t have cross-contamination wearing each other’s mask on an incident scene when it’s when it’s dirty and nasty,” Haller explained.

On top of getting awarded grant money for new equipment, Haller tells us the grant money they applied for to help with staffing; will not be used to get new equipment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Multiple medics respond to crash in Xenia

XENIA — Multiple medics responded to a crash near the 2000 block of Treibein Road in Xenia. Greene County dispatch told us that around 5:30 p.m. crews responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Dispatch said that two medical vehicles left the scene and went to area hospitals, but...
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to barn fire in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Crews responded to a barn fire at Dull Homestead Inc. located at the 10000 block of National Road in Brookville. Englewood dispatch told us that crews were called to the fire around 7:15 Saturday and upon arrival found a barn filled with corn on fire. Initial reports...
BROOKVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Medics called to injury crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Emergancy medical units were called to an injury crash in Dayton early Sunday morning. We called Montgomery County Regional dispatch, and they told us crews responded to a crash at Free Pike and Arlene Avenue around 12:37 a.m. According to dispatch notes, medics did not have to...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tipp City, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Tipp City, OH
WHIO Dayton

Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — One juvenile was taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Darke County Sunday. According to a press release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Mangen Road near Bulcher Road on a crash at 2:27 a.m. When crews arrived, they found...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
62K+
Followers
90K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy