Tipp City Fire Dept. receives grant to buy more gear for firefighters

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Fire Department receives a grant that will help them by more gear and hopefully hire more firefighters.

News Center 7′s Dontre Drexelius spoke with Cameron Haller, the Chief of Tipp City Emergency Services, and he told us that they are suffering from a worker shortage, and it’s affecting how they respond to emergencies.

On top of the employee shortage, some of the equipment they use also needs to be replaced.

“We were successful in getting awarded a grant for 15 SCBA, which includes 30 bottles and 31 face pieces,” Haller told us.

He tells us more facepieces are important because first responders get their own. “That way, you don’t have cross-contamination wearing each other’s mask on an incident scene when it’s when it’s dirty and nasty,” Haller explained.

On top of getting awarded grant money for new equipment, Haller tells us the grant money they applied for to help with staffing; will not be used to get new equipment.

