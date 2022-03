SAN ANTONIO — The Centers for Disease Control is preparing to change its guidance on mask wearing on Friday; they’re expected to loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines. This comes as we’re seeing a drop in cases and hospitalizations across the country. The CDC is expected to release guidance that Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in public settings. This is because the CDC plans to announce changes to the way they look at data on coronavirus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO