ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

World's most delicious pancakes

CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — The traditional Christian feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday is celebrated as a chance to eat well before the 40 days of sacrifices in the lead-up to Easter. Shrove Tuesday, which falls on March 1 this year, is also a great excuse...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
hunker.com

7 Delicious Scrambled Egg Recipes From Around the World

Scrambled eggs (and eggs in general) are loved around the world. And for good reason, too — they're filling, nutritious, and easy to prepare. In fact, nearly every culture has its own delicious way of cooking and serving the dish. That's why we decided to gather some of the...
RECIPES
Washington Examiner

A new world order

“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” I have seen this quote, attributed to Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, trotted out several times in the past few days. In extraordinary times, cliches take on added weight. Given how resonant the quote feels, we are doubtlessly living through extraordinary times. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is not merely a security crisis in Eastern Europe. It is likely to reorder the world in lasting ways. One can feel the change in the air, even if it’s difficult to discern the shape of things to come fully. Something is ending — perhaps, as the historian Hal Brands recently wrote, the so-called liberal world order, or at least the comfortable fictions about the durability of moral and economic progress that had seemed to take root under the umbrella of uncontested American hegemony. Something is being born — the truly multipolar world.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Flour#Melted Cheese#Street Food#Alcohol#Pancakes#Food Drink#Mardi Gras#Christians#Anglo#Slavic#Russian
The Independent

How does the conflict end? A long-shot idea that could lead to Putin standing down

Thirty years ago, a Russian leader came up with a novel idea for peace.The date was December 1991 and the writer was Boris Yeltsin, who served as the first president of newly independent Russia.His letter was to Nato, and he was sounding out the prospects for membership.“We consider these relations to be very serious and wish to develop this dialogue in each and every direction, both on the political and military levels,” he wrote. “Today we are raising a question of Russia’s membership in Nato, however regarding it as a long-term political aim.”A few years later, when Russia signed on...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNN

CNN

913K+
Followers
136K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy