Why Did Lisa Edelstein Leave '9-1-1: Lone Star' and Will She Return?

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Sadly, the story of Lisa Edelstein's Gwyn in action-drama "9-1-1: Lone Star" is over after her character met an unfortunate...

digitalspy.com

9-1-1: Lone Star's Rob Lowe explains why key character was written out

9-1-1: Lone Star spoilers follow. 9-1-1: Lone Star's Rob Lowe has addressed why Lisa Edelstein's character Gwyn Morgan has been killed off. Last week's season 3 episode in the US ended with TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) find out that his mother had died. Viewers learned this week that a delivery guy accidentally hit Gwyn, causing her to fatally hit her head on the ground.
TV SERIES
EW.com

How (and why) 9-1-1: Lone Star killed off Lisa Edelstein's character

The first responders of 9-1-1: Lone Star know how much things can change in an instant — but it still came as a shock (to the characters and viewers alike) when T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) received a phone call at the end of last week's episode informing him that his mother, Gwyn (Lisa Edelstein), had died.
TV SERIES
Texas State
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
Rob Lowe
Lisa Edelstein
Tim Minear
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Law & Order: SVU and their real-life partners

We love Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and can't wait for the show to make it's return to screens later this month. The police drama, which has been on screens since 1999, delves into the dark side of New York's criminal world and follows an elite force of officers who spend their days protecting the city from the most heinous of crimes.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Kelli Giddish Secretly Got Married

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Kelli Giddish revealed that she secretly got married back in November in an Instagram post over the weekend. Giddish, 41, and Beau Richards married in New Orleans, the star revealed. Giddish and her ex-husband, Lawrence Faulborn, are parents to two sons, Ludo, 6, and Charlie, 3.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Amy Carlson Left the Show

A few seasons ago, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg’s character saw his on-screen wife Amy Carlson leave the show. Why did she do it?. Carlson played Linda Reagan opposite Wahlberg’s own Danny Reagan. The actress added a solid character to the show itself. Blue Bloods had a great storyline going. So, what gives? We get a little insight from CBR.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
Hello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Casey and Dawson Didn’t Work Out

“Chicago Fire” has seen its fair share of breakups over the course of 10 seasons. However, one of the most dramatic and heartwrenching took place when Captain Matt Casey and paramedic Gabby Dawson ended their relationship with a divorce. Now, the latest season sees lead paramedic Sylvie Brett make her ongoing relationship with Matt Casey work. Although, we’re here to explore why Casey and Dawson didn’t.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU couple finally make it official in latest episode

Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. It's official: Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi are dating. For nearly eight years, fans have been teased the prospect of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi becoming a couple. Finally, the NBC drama series aired scenes viewers have...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals the Leading Lady That He Misses

We’re right there with ya, sir. You never forget your first love. Or, in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman, your second or third, either. On February 10, the ruthless tycoon’s portrayer Eric Braeden showed his sensitive side, tweeting a lovely behind-the-scenes photo of himself with longtime lady Eileen Davidson, who’s played Ashley Abbott on the CBS soap on and off since 1982.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want More of Delilah on the Show: Here’s Why

We’re not sure how much writers at NCIS pay attention to musings on a message board. But there are plenty of folks who want a recurring character to appear even more. That’s Delilah Fielding, who is married to Timothy McGee. You can just call him McGee (Sean Murray) like all the other agents at NCIS. He’s a last-name kind of character. Delilah, who works for the Defense Department, is the mother of his two kids. And Delilah is played by Margo Harshman.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Michael Weatherly Return To the Show in a Different Role Than Before?

When television shows list their accolades, they have to be very specific, so bear with us here. As of last year, NCIS is the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series on air. The 19th season of the JAG spin-off aired back in September 2021 and will wrap up next month. With the final episode approaching, fans are already looking forward to Season 20 and making guesses as to what it might look like. One NCIS star, in particular, Michael Weatherly, has been a hot topic.
TV SERIES
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

