Guest Opinion: Imperative disabusement on the road back from Hateville

By By Warren D. Tochterman
Bucks County Courier Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etV3e_0eS99Ll000

We have a culture steeped in magic and mystery. There are innumerable incredible things we are taught or are supposed to believe, things we convince ourselves to believe, e.g., religion, Santa Claus, and certain nationalistic pseudo-patriotic sentiments untethered to reality.

We accept the mystical and incredible as true, unassailable with logic, reason, observation or common sense. And, that’s O.K., because we really do not know everything.

But we know more all the time, and the amount of beliefs we must accept without proof, or even evidence, lessens over time as more facts, more truths, become evident: That is progress.

Possibly, the capacity for self-delusion has been helpful in an evolutionary sense, tending toward cultural cohesiveness and a consensual governance based on shared delusional belief and tradition.

For instance, the power of religion in restraining mankind from inhumanity, advancing the charitable or commonwealth functions of society, and instilling a norm of behavior opposed to our baser instincts, may have been essential to our cultural advancement.

The self-delusion I see and write of today is political rather than religious. Citizens are voluntarily accepting as true easily disprovable theories and claims, in the spirit of belonging; this phenomenon is tribal in nature and harkens back to prehistory, or to 1930s Germany, or 1994 Rwanda, or even our own Civil War.

Self-delusion can be very dangerous and certainly antithetical to republican democracy. By that I mean that action unguided by truth, especially political action, can lead to unjustified division and violence.

To accept as true propositions knowingly and provably false requires a capacity for self-delusion, an ability to self-induce a belief until the believing of it is total, otherwise cognitive dissonance, and application of the same reasoning applied to driving or walking, would interfere with belief in and action taken upon, such delusions.

Some people are just better at it, like anything else. Some — usually termed charismatic — can even sway others, even reasonable others, into delusion, into the same fantasy-based worldview. We know humans are susceptible to this phenomenon because history has so many examples of societies or cultures falling into this trap.

No one can disabuse another of such delusions without understanding and compassion, because the rejection of such beliefs comes from the same area — the ventromedial prefrontal cortex — and the processes that instilled them. Only the believer can disbelieve an unjustified belief.

So, if you have a loved one, as I have heard from so many distressed families, enamored with Fox News and the ultra-conservative right wing, steaming up the couch or recliner and yelling obscenities into the television, please watch “The Brainwashing of My Dad,” a documentary film by Jen Senko, detailing the reestablishment of a relationship with her father who had become hateful and repugnant to his entire family.

The road back from Hateville and Crazytown is hard, but worth it in the end. We have to salvage these good Americans, our family members, from the waste bins of for-profit hate machines and social media’s algorithmically controlled hate intensification echo chambers. We have to.

Warren D. Tochterman, Esq. is a resident of Bensalem.

Bucks County Courier Times

