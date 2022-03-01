How those around Rochester with Russian heritage are reacting to war

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Those of Ukrainian descent around Rochester have shared their stories on how the ongoing conflict is impacting them, but how about those with Russian heritage who’ve immigrated to our area?

News 8 spoke to some about how they’re seeing this war unfold and reported their response.

Born and raised in Moscow, Konstantin Korablev, who now lives in Penfield, witnessed growing up how devastating war is for certain Russian soldiers who are being forced to fight in Ukraine.

“I’m concerned about our soldiers who are drafted and are just 18-years-old,” Korablev said. “They don’t have a choice, they just go and get killed. They’re really children.”

Since going to college, he’s made friends who still live in Ukraine and Russia. It’s hard for him to understand why the Russian government escalated the conflicts as far as they have.

“You might not like neighbors or something but that doesn’t give you the right to come to their houses and start shooting,” Korablev said. “Nothing can justify killing other people or [declaring] war. I thought in the 21st century we were kind of over this.”

Lately Konstantin has been in closer contact with old friends in Russia updating them on the true devastation Ukrainians are facing due to state run television censoring coverage.

A tactic he says Russian President Vladimir Putin will use to manipulate his people.

“Propaganda on the TV which is first of all government controlled,” Korablev said. “If you say a lie once, it sounds basically outrageous, but if you keep repeating it many times it starts to sound more convincing. I’m very disappointed.”

Several other people of Russian heritage declined to comment on the matter due to concerns about how they may be viewed. News 8 reached out to the Mother of God Russian Orthodox Church in Brighton and a representative said they are praying every day for peace.

The local Ukrainian cultural center and churches are however holding different rallies and charity events to send aid to their homeland. To find out how you can chip in click here .

