Police arrest four after actress Chelsea Halfpenny makes hit-and-run appeal

Police have arrested four men after Emmerdale actress Chelsea Halfpenny made an emotional plea to find whoever was responsible for a hit-and-run on her 85-year-old grandfather.

Northumbria Police said the victim remained critically ill in hospital after he was knocked down in the Leam Lane area of Gateshead at around 7.30pm on Friday.

Ms Halfpenny, who is best known for playing young mum Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale, made an emotional plea for witnesses, and branded those responsible as “scum”.

Writing on Facebook over the weekend, she said: “There are four lads who all have mams, dads, aunties, uncles, and friends so there are a lot of people in a very small area that have information on what happened last night.

“Do the right thing. You have left somebody in a critical condition. You will be found.”

On Tuesday, Northumbria Police said four men aged 30, 25, 23 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and the oldest man remained in custody.

A spokesman said: “The victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

“Officers are continuing to carry out a range of inquiries into the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s Tell Us Something page on its website, to call 101 or email [email protected]

