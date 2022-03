Scottish Labour’s deputy leader has said the party would run a “distinctive campaign” in any future vote on independence.Labour joined with the Tories and Lib Dems during the referendum campaign in 2014 to form Better Together – a partnership which some have suggested contributed to the decline of the party’s fortunes in Scotland.Speaking at a fringe event during the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow, Jackie Baillie said the move was a mistake and one the party was not likely to repeat in a future vote.That's what we chose to do at the time - I think we would run distinctive...

ELECTIONS ・ 23 HOURS AGO