The stakes are high for Memphis as it enters Sunday's regular-season finale against No. 14 Houston with its NCAA Tournament fate hanging in the balance. The Tigers (18-9, 12-5 AAC) are seeking their first appearance in the Big Dance in coach Penny Hardaway's four-year tenure and find themselves on the right side of the bubble as they welcome the AAC champion Cougars to town. But Memphis' margin for error is slim, as it's considered one of the "Last 4 In," according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO