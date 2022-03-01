ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Course Architects Who Thrived in the Mid-Century Design Malaise

Cover picture for the articleBeing a golf course architect following the 'golden age of golf design' was not easy, but this quartet deserves more credit than it has received. A cadre of design critics claims that golf course architecture slipped into a dark place from 1945 to 1975, emerging only when Pete Dye began to...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Srote & Co honored with "House of the Year" at 2022 Architect & Designer Awards

(ST. LOUIS, MO – February 21, 2022) – Last Thursday evening the greater St. Louis area’s top architecture and home design professionals tuned-in remotely for a live virtual awards ceremony where Design STL announced the 2022 Architect & Designer Awards honorees. 2022 marks the second year of the virtual celebration format. While the event format has traditionally been in-person and accompanied with dinner, drinks, handshakes, hugs and audible applause, Design STL has done an excellent job preserving the fundamentals of this annual event and keeping it in motion during these challenging times. The design community values the Architect & Designer Awards because it provides talented local firms and professionals the opportunity to have their work evaluated and scored by a panel of nationally recognized judges. 2022 showcased architectural and design projects from nearly 100 local companies within 30 award categories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist

Major school districts around the country are allowing students into classrooms without masks for the first time in nearly two years, eliminating rules that stirred up intense fights among educators, school boards and parents throughout the pandemic. New York City became the latest school district to do away with its...
EDUCATION
natureworldnews.com

Hunters Dump Companion Hounds Along Hampton Roads, Virginia After Hunting Season

Hounds are being left in woods and roads, including along Hampton Roads in Virginia as part of an influx of post-hunting season dog abandonment cases over recent days. An animal rescue group has suspected hunters to have dumped their companion hounds perceived to be unreliable or incompetent. Dozens of the...
ANIMALS

