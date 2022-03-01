Course Architects Who Thrived in the Mid-Century Design Malaise

(ST. LOUIS, MO – February 21, 2022) – Last Thursday evening the greater St. Louis area’s top architecture and home design professionals tuned-in remotely for a live virtual awards ceremony where Design STL announced the 2022 Architect & Designer Awards honorees. 2022 marks the second year of the virtual celebration format. While the event format has traditionally been in-person and accompanied with dinner, drinks, handshakes, hugs and audible applause, Design STL has done an excellent job preserving the fundamentals of this annual event and keeping it in motion during these challenging times. The design community values the Architect & Designer Awards because it provides talented local firms and professionals the opportunity to have their work evaluated and scored by a panel of nationally recognized judges. 2022 showcased architectural and design projects from nearly 100 local companies within 30 award categories.

