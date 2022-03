My favorite quotes from Baidu's Q4 earnings are all about AI and autonomous driving. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a leader in AI, which will allow them to compete effectively in cloud and autonomous driving, in addition to their legacy advertising business. The company's transformative growth story doesn't seem to be fully appreciated by the market. This quarter, the robotaxi business crossed the huge milestone of charging for rides, which no U.S. company has done yet.

