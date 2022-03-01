ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Legals for March, 1 2022

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

No. 28376 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot 5, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land and Improvements: $462,200 Imrovements: Vacant 396 sqft cabin Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 1112 Acres: 0.815 Legal Description: Lot 1, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $477,000 Imrovements: None Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 1114 Acres: 1.212 Legal Description: Lot 16, Rogers Lake, COS #18526, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land and Improvements: $443,000 Imrovements: Vacant 384 sqft cabin Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 BID PARTICIPATION A bid packet containing an Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Form and Invitation to Purchase State Land at Public Oral Auction and General Terms & Conditions for Sale is available on DNRC's website, http://dnrc.mt.gov/cabinsitesales or from DNRC upon request. All persons wishing to participate in the auction must submit a bid deposit postmarked on or before the 5:00p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022. The bid deposit must be in the form of a certified check made payable to DNRC equal to five percent (5%) of the minimum bid indicated for that parcel and submitted with a completed Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Form. Failure to submit the bid deposit or Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Form as provided herein will prohibit participation in the auction. All Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Forms and payments must be sent to: DNRC, Attn: Seth Goodwin, PO Box 201601, 1539 Eleventh Avenue, Helena, MT 59620-1601, (406) 444-4289 or seth.goodwin2@mt.gov. TERMS OF SALE for SALE Nos. 949, 950, 1112 & 1114: 1. The minimum acceptable bids for the land and improvements are the values indicated above. 2. The parcel will be sold to the high bidder of that parcel. 3. The cabin/home site and improvements will be sold "AS IS", meaning it will be sold in its present condition. 4. In addition to the purchase price for each parcel and the purchase of the improvement, the purchaser shall also be responsible for the following costs (if applicable to that particular sale) including, but not limited to: Advertising, Appraisal, Filing Fees, Water Right Transfers, Cost of Closing. DNRC will follow all state recommendations to conduct public auctions safely for staff, participants, and public attendees. Registered bidders will be notified of any updates to the auction location and measures available to accommodate social distancing. For information on how to attend as a member of the public or for additional questions, call (406) 444-4289 or email seth.goodwin2@mt.gov. All inquiries, bid deposits, or requests for forms must be sent to: DNRC, Attn: Seth Goodwin, PO Box 201601, 1539 Eleventh Avenue, Helena, MT 59620-1601, (406) 444-4289 or seth.goodwin2@mt.gov. March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28356 REQUEST FOR SINGLE PLY ROOF RESTORATION SYSTEM Eureka Public Schools is seeking bids for a single ply roof restoration project on the roof of Lincoln County High School, located at 340 9th Street in Eureka MT. The project is approximately 85,000 square feet of existing TPO single ply. Contractors will need to provide licenses, proof of insurance for liability and proof of Worker's Compensation insurance. The bids will be reviewed and awarded at the scheduled March board meeting. Please contact John Hannay at 406-291-2086 or jhannay@teameureka.net with any questions or to schedule a tour of the project. Bid closing is March 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Please submit bids by email to jhannay@teameureka.net. Thank you, Onna Escobar Eureka Public Schools District Business Manager/ Clerk oescobar@teameureka.net February 27, 28, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28346 Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, P.C. P.O. Box 4955 Whitefish, MT 59937 Telephone (406) 730-2752 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FLATHEAD COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of PATSY R. KASBERG Deceased. Case No. DP-22-036D NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mark D. Kasberg has been appointed as personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Lori B. Miller, P.C., attorney for the personal representative, return receipt requested, at P.O. Box 4955, Whitefish, Montana, 59937, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 11th day of February 2022. LORI B. MILLER, P.C. By: Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, Attorney at Law February 15, 22, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP ________________________

No. 28347 Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, P.C. P.O. Box 4955 Whitefish, MT 59937 Telephone (406) 730-2752 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FLATHEAD COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of MARILYN C. YOUNG Deceased. Case No. DP-22-034B NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Todd A. Young has been appointed as personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Lori B. Miller, P.C., attorney for the personal representative, return receipt requested, at P.O. Box 4955, Whitefish, Montana, 59937, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 11 day of February 2022. LORI B. MILLER, P.C. By: Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, Attorney at Law February 15, 22, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28348 STOGSDILL & BIRDWELL, P.C. Attorneys at Law 224 W. Main Street, Suite 511 Lewistown, Montana 59457 Telephone: (406) 538-2623 Fax: (406) 538-4716 Attorneys for Plaintiff MONTANA, ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY DAVID L. ARMSTRONG, Plaintiff, v. The heirs and devisees of HARVEY D. ARMSTRONG, deceased, and the heirs and devisees of MARJORIE E. ARMSTRONG, deceased, and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrances upon the real property described in the Complaint, or any thereof adverse to Plaintiff's ownership or any cloud upon Plaintiff's title thereto, whether such claim be present or contingent, including any claim or possible claim or dower, inchoate or accrued, Defendants. Cause No. DV-15-2022-041 SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint of Plaintiff filed in the above action, which said Complaint is filed in the office of the Clerk of the above-entitled Court, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to file your Answer and serve a copy thereof upon Plaintiff's attorney, within twenty-one (21) days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint herein. This action is brought for the purpose of quieting title to that certain real property which is located in Flathead County, State of Montana, more particularly described as follows: Lot 82 of Echo Acres Addition No. 1, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. February 11, 2022 Peg L. Allison Clerk of Court By: /s/ Sheri Larson February 15, 22, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Inter Lake

Thompson Chain of Lakes easement

It’s still wintertime in the Flathead, but spring is just around the corner - I hope. This past couple of weeks have been busy for many of us that hunt, fish and hike in the great Flathead Outdoors. A couple of weeks ago I attended the Elk Foundation banquet. Boy, was that a rousing success! The organizing committee was aiming to have a banquet attendance of 600. Instead, they registered 783 banquet attendees. Last year the banquet raised $117,000 for conservation and elk. The committee hoped to exceed that amount this year. While final figures are not in yet, the current...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Marjorie I. Fisher, 89

Marjorie I. “Marge” (Cleveland) Fisher of Whitefish, 89, died Feb. 22, 2022, at Logan Health Whitefish. Marge was born to C. Guy Cleveland and Velma (Enfield) Cleveland on Dec. 29, 1932, at Lake Crystal, Minnesota. She attended many schools in Minnesota prior to moving to, and graduating high school, Class of 1950, at Liberty Center High School, Liberty Center, Iowa (now Southeast Warren). Marge was an auditor and contracting officer for the U.S. Forest Service, prior to becoming a successful broker, owner and certified financial planner (CFP) with LPL, Linsco Private Ledger, with her office in Whitefish. While doing this, Marge...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

MDT decides not to pursue reconstruction project in downtown Whitefish

The Montana Department of Transportation has decided not to pursue a reconstruction project in downtown Whitefish for the time being. MDT and consultant Robert Peccia and Associates launched the Downtown Whitefish Highway Study in 2018 looking at U.S. Highway 93 where it passes through downtown Whitefish. MDT and the consultant recently selected a final concept for the study, but they opted not to implement reconstruction at this time. MDT said in a press release that the department chose not to pursue the redesign after public feedback was gathered in fall 2021. The Downtown Whitefish Highway Study was spurred by significant population...
WHITEFISH, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Business
City
Whitefish, MT
City
Eureka, MT
Flathead County, MT
Business
City
Lewistown, MT
Kalispell, MT
Business
Whitefish, MT
Business
City
Kila, MT
Kalispell, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
County
Flathead County, MT
Whitefish, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Daily Inter Lake

Dangerous lead levels found in half of Montana schools tested

About half of Montana schools that had tested their water by mid-February under a new state rule had high levels of lead, according to state data. But the full picture isn’t clear because fewer than half of the state’s school buildings had provided water samples six weeks after the deadline. For many schools with high lead levels, finding the money to fix the problem will be a challenge. The options aren’t great. They can compete for a dwindling pool of state money, seek federal aid passed last year, or add the repairs to their long lists of capital improvement projects and...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

State park board reviews land deals, archery range options

A cadre of Flathead Valley proposals are on the table Thursday for state parks officials. First tasked with 2023 statewide budgeting goals, the five-member state Parks and Recreation Board meets at 1 p.m. Thursday in Helena. The meeting will also be streamed online. The citizen board will be taking up a pair of land acquisitions, old and new, and a pair of new archery range proposals — one centered on a 9.3-acre addition to Lone Pine State Park. For valley business, the board is first expected to review a requested $100,000 jump in construction and development costs to initially form the 106-acre Somers...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Wildlife officials survey for snapping turtles, bullfrogs

State invasive species specialists will take a second official look-see this summer for nonnative snapping turtles and other herptiles in the Flathead. Fish Wildlife and Parks, and the Montana Conservation Corps partnered in late 2020 to begin tackling reports of snapping turtles and on-going concerns with bullfrogs in western Montana, according to a recent report on subsequent survey and remediation efforts. The partnership formed a five-person crew in 2021 with grant funding to survey and map FWP’s Regions 1 and 2 for the animals, including another turtle type — the pond slider. Dubbed the “MCC Herptile Crew,” the group also executed control measures...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Former Glacier backcountry ranger to release debut album

When singer/songwriter Michael Shaw headed to Nashville he carried with him an incredible backstory deeply rooted in western Montana, and Glacier National Park in particular. Right after graduating in 2002 from Ohio University in the Appalachian foothills, Shaw headed out West on an extended road trip. “I wanted to do my own thing so I drove everywhere — Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Montana,” Shaw said. Of all the places he saw that summer, it was Montana that Shaw decided to make his home. “Montana was the most rugged and authentic, unique and undiscovered, and drew me in,” he said. He found a cabin...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Real Property#Advertising#Compensation#Legals#Sec#Mt#Land And Improvements#Imrovements#Dnrc
Daily Inter Lake

Board considers Lower Valley event venue

The Flathead County Board of Adjustment will consider tonight a request to operate an event venue south of Kalispell, and separately an appeal from neighbors regarding a previously approved short-term rental near Whitefish. The board meets at 6 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street W, in Kalispell. Regarding the recreational-use facility, Suny and Melissa Cheff, of Mountain Traveler Ranch LLC, are seeking a conditional-use permit to operate a facility allowing for an event venue for various activities at 1220 Lower Valley Road near Kalispell. The property is zoned SAG-10 and the total...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Agency provides myriad services to assist older adults

The Flathead County Agency on Aging’s goal is pretty straightforward — to assist older adults with what’s important to them. “The mission is to pay attention to older adults and their needs,” said Carla Dyment, director of the Agency on Aging. “I believe it’s important to respect and take care of our elders. There is especially work to be done for the most vulnerable older adults in our community.” The ways in which the agency assists older adults, and their caregivers, however, is through an extensive network of programs and services, and information and resources. According to Census data, 20%...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

2 arrested in Bigfork following police pursuit

Two people were arrested early Wednesday morning following a police pursuit that spanned Lake and Flathead counties. According to information from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at about 1 a.m., authorities attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle in Polson. The driver failed to stop and Lake County authorities pursued the vehicle north on Montana 35. A Flathead County deputy used stop sticks to safely disable the vehicle in Bigfork at the intersection of Montana 35 and Montana 83. A male passenger and female driver fled on foot, but were quickly arrested by Flathead deputies. The suspects were turned over to Lake County authorities.
BIGFORK, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Columbia Falls archer making his mark

A Columbia Falls teen is making his mark in the field of competitive archery. Cody Williamson, a junior at Columbia Falls High School, recently took 10th in the young adult compound bow division at the National Field Archery Association Vegas Shoot in Las Vegas, Nevada. Williamson also recently won the Montana S3DA young adult championship. Williamson has been shooting compound bow competitively since he was 9. He enjoys hunting, too, but not with a bow. “I’m a rifle hunter,” he said during a recent interview. The archery side is all business. Williamson started out shooting at 4-H events, but because of the pandemic, many of those...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Daily Inter Lake

Warming Center receives $30k grant to fix roof

Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded a $30,000 emergency grant to Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell to replace the shelter’s failing roof. Flathead Warming Center is a nonprofit shelter that provides overnight lodging, showers and laundry access for up to 40 individuals per night during the coldest months of the year. After two winters of operating out of local churches, Flathead Warming Center was able to acquire a permanent home last fall before opening its doors this winter. The leaking roof was discovered in February and was deemed irreparable. The cost to replace the roof is about $42,000. Flathead Warming Center was...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Watercooler

Chamber survey looks at accessibility Discover Kalispell and the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce are in the process of gathering information to create an informational resource regarding accessibility in Kalispell. The resource looks to highlight the amenities and activities that are accessible to people with disabilities. Several of the important components in being an accessible destination and place to live are ‘things to do,’ ‘places to eat and shop,’ and ‘where to stay.’ The Chamber is conducting a survey to learn about what accessibility options are currently offered by local companies, and what amenities these companies plan or hope to add in the future. “This will help us all think about what can be improved upon, so that Kalispell can be a more inclusive place to visit and live,” states the Chamber. Take the survey at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/uqpHp1d/Accessibility?source_id=2e839447-f07a-482e-9f2d-17a06e3d6a0d&source_type=em&c=oH19EXeW_j66TIVAcSHrX7rhhSfMPvwcOjrE4t8JrTbF51dH7MEg4Q==.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Officials say hunting wolves from aircraft prohibited

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Despite a recent interpretation of Montana state law that aerial hunting of wolves is not prohibited, doing so runs afoul of federal law. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks argued in state District Court recently that state law does not prohibit aerial hunting of wolves. FWP's arguments came as legal justification for the agency removing language from the state's wolf regulations that had stated hunting wolves from aircraft was barred. The agency says that inclusion of that language in the regulations for a decade was an error. In response to media reporting on the case, a number of readers...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor Feb. 26

Preserve Kalispell I am writing in regard to the Charles Hotel. I don’t feel this is a good fit for Kalispell. I have lived here 44 years. It would change the whole footprint of our town. We have the Center Mall, which has died. We don’t need another hotel in downtown. We need a department store, a book store, etc. We need low-income housing — all this everyone knows. I just wanted to give my opinion. I love Kalispell and don’t want it to look like Any City USA. I also like how they have revamped the Gateway Mall. It’s wonderful for seniors to...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Sportsman & Ski Haus opens in Coeur d'Alene

Sportsman & Ski Haus will open in Coeur d'Alene on Friday in the former large Shopko building at 213 W. Ironwood (east of U.S. 95). Rebranding from Tri-State Outfitters, the store is moving and expanding from its original location on Sunshine Street. Founded in 1968 in Kalispell, the inventory includes: Ski rental and service shop, ski and snowboard sales, kayaks, rafts, stand-up paddle boards, both sales and rentals; An expanded shoe department — Keen, Merrel, Hoka, Brooks, On Running, Birkenstock, Ugg etc.; Outdoor clothing, athletic clothing and ski clothing. The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, Cotopaxi, Under Armor, Vuori, etc.; Golf sales, service and lessons. Two TrackMan golf simulators with ability to play on top courses throughout the world. Golf leagues in the winter months; A new athletic department with baseball, softball, football, soccer and hockey; Frisbee golf, yoga, summer games and recovery. Hours at the employee-owned store are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. To reach the store, call 208-772-0613.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Suspicious tracking device found in car

Someone called the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office from Bigfork for advice after allegedly finding a tracker on their car and didn’t know where it came from. A welfare check was requested for an extremely intoxicated man “just lying there” on the corner of an intersection. Two dogs stray dogs were eating garbage. A crowd reportedly formed when an injured deer was spotted on ice in the middle of the river in Bigfork. Someone thought Kalispell Police Department officers should check on the welfare of a “young person” sitting on a snowbank because it was cold out and the individual was waving, smiling and...
BIGFORK, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Susann ‘Sue’ Bissner, 70

Sue was born Oct. 5, 1951, at St Luke Hospital in Pasadena, California, and grew up in the foothills of Altadena with the Angeles National Forest as her backyard. She would forever be a “Mountain Girl” and Western equestrian. In about 1971 at age 20 she set out for Tooele, Utah, with her good friend Mary Skinner and set up a clothing store there. She remained in the Salt Lake region working in banking, transportation and other endeavors she enjoyed and amassed a broad base of lifelong friends while enjoying skiing, horseback riding and hiking in the mountains. Sometime about 1986 the...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
623
Followers
753
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy