Legals for March, 1 2022

No. 28376 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot 5, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land and Improvements: $462,200 Imrovements: Vacant 396 sqft cabin Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 1112 Acres: 0.815 Legal Description: Lot 1, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $477,000 Imrovements: None Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 1114 Acres: 1.212 Legal Description: Lot 16, Rogers Lake, COS #18526, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land and Improvements: $443,000 Imrovements: Vacant 384 sqft cabin Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 BID PARTICIPATION A bid packet containing an Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Form and Invitation to Purchase State Land at Public Oral Auction and General Terms & Conditions for Sale is available on DNRC's website, http://dnrc.mt.gov/cabinsitesales or from DNRC upon request. All persons wishing to participate in the auction must submit a bid deposit postmarked on or before the 5:00p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022. The bid deposit must be in the form of a certified check made payable to DNRC equal to five percent (5%) of the minimum bid indicated for that parcel and submitted with a completed Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Form. Failure to submit the bid deposit or Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Form as provided herein will prohibit participation in the auction. All Offer to Purchase and Bid Deposit Receipt Forms and payments must be sent to: DNRC, Attn: Seth Goodwin, PO Box 201601, 1539 Eleventh Avenue, Helena, MT 59620-1601, (406) 444-4289 or seth.goodwin2@mt.gov. TERMS OF SALE for SALE Nos. 949, 950, 1112 & 1114: 1. The minimum acceptable bids for the land and improvements are the values indicated above. 2. The parcel will be sold to the high bidder of that parcel. 3. The cabin/home site and improvements will be sold "AS IS", meaning it will be sold in its present condition. 4. In addition to the purchase price for each parcel and the purchase of the improvement, the purchaser shall also be responsible for the following costs (if applicable to that particular sale) including, but not limited to: Advertising, Appraisal, Filing Fees, Water Right Transfers, Cost of Closing. DNRC will follow all state recommendations to conduct public auctions safely for staff, participants, and public attendees. Registered bidders will be notified of any updates to the auction location and measures available to accommodate social distancing. For information on how to attend as a member of the public or for additional questions, call (406) 444-4289 or email seth.goodwin2@mt.gov. All inquiries, bid deposits, or requests for forms must be sent to: DNRC, Attn: Seth Goodwin, PO Box 201601, 1539 Eleventh Avenue, Helena, MT 59620-1601, (406) 444-4289 or seth.goodwin2@mt.gov. March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28356 REQUEST FOR SINGLE PLY ROOF RESTORATION SYSTEM Eureka Public Schools is seeking bids for a single ply roof restoration project on the roof of Lincoln County High School, located at 340 9th Street in Eureka MT. The project is approximately 85,000 square feet of existing TPO single ply. Contractors will need to provide licenses, proof of insurance for liability and proof of Worker's Compensation insurance. The bids will be reviewed and awarded at the scheduled March board meeting. Please contact John Hannay at 406-291-2086 or jhannay@teameureka.net with any questions or to schedule a tour of the project. Bid closing is March 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Please submit bids by email to jhannay@teameureka.net. Thank you, Onna Escobar Eureka Public Schools District Business Manager/ Clerk oescobar@teameureka.net February 27, 28, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28346 Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, P.C. P.O. Box 4955 Whitefish, MT 59937 Telephone (406) 730-2752 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FLATHEAD COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of PATSY R. KASBERG Deceased. Case No. DP-22-036D NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mark D. Kasberg has been appointed as personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Lori B. Miller, P.C., attorney for the personal representative, return receipt requested, at P.O. Box 4955, Whitefish, Montana, 59937, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 11th day of February 2022. LORI B. MILLER, P.C. By: Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, Attorney at Law February 15, 22, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP ________________________

No. 28347 Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, P.C. P.O. Box 4955 Whitefish, MT 59937 Telephone (406) 730-2752 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FLATHEAD COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of MARILYN C. YOUNG Deceased. Case No. DP-22-034B NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Todd A. Young has been appointed as personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Lori B. Miller, P.C., attorney for the personal representative, return receipt requested, at P.O. Box 4955, Whitefish, Montana, 59937, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 11 day of February 2022. LORI B. MILLER, P.C. By: Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, Attorney at Law February 15, 22, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28348 STOGSDILL & BIRDWELL, P.C. Attorneys at Law 224 W. Main Street, Suite 511 Lewistown, Montana 59457 Telephone: (406) 538-2623 Fax: (406) 538-4716 Attorneys for Plaintiff MONTANA, ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY DAVID L. ARMSTRONG, Plaintiff, v. The heirs and devisees of HARVEY D. ARMSTRONG, deceased, and the heirs and devisees of MARJORIE E. ARMSTRONG, deceased, and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrances upon the real property described in the Complaint, or any thereof adverse to Plaintiff's ownership or any cloud upon Plaintiff's title thereto, whether such claim be present or contingent, including any claim or possible claim or dower, inchoate or accrued, Defendants. Cause No. DV-15-2022-041 SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint of Plaintiff filed in the above action, which said Complaint is filed in the office of the Clerk of the above-entitled Court, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to file your Answer and serve a copy thereof upon Plaintiff's attorney, within twenty-one (21) days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint herein. This action is brought for the purpose of quieting title to that certain real property which is located in Flathead County, State of Montana, more particularly described as follows: Lot 82 of Echo Acres Addition No. 1, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. February 11, 2022 Peg L. Allison Clerk of Court By: /s/ Sheri Larson February 15, 22, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________