Maryland Weather: Mild First Day Of March

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to your first day of March, with temperatures warming up throughout the day.

Today, temperatures will be at a normal high of 50 degrees.

We have some light winds coming from the south which will help bump our temperatures up this afternoon to the upper 50’s! Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows dropping us down to the upper 30s.

Sun and some clouds will be around the next few days, as we get even milder on Wednesday, but we will cool down by Thursday.

By Friday it will be another chilly day to end the week. Over the next few days, we don’t see any precipitation coming our way either.

This weekend, we see the temperatures rising even further.

We could hit the upper 60’s on Sunday, and maybe the lower 70’s on Monday. We do expect some showers by later Saturday, and a few chances again of showers on Sunday.