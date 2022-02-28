Preparing the scientific response to increasing climate challenges

Professor Stuart’s article “Hope through action in this warming world” is a rallying cry for optimism and “climate action” to stop or slow global warming. She argues against defeatism and fatalism and sites climate policy changes in the U.S. and U.K. as reasons for hope. Unfortunately, professor Stuart failed to address the major obstacle to worldwide climate action. The biggest hurdle is the well-known socio-economic principle, “The Tragedy of the Commons.” This theory of human behavior applies equally to individuals and nation-states. The name comes from the historic over grazing of common pasture lands in England. Each farmer knew instinctively that when he added an animal to his herd, he gained 100% of the benefit. The cost to him of grazing, however, was a smaller fraction spread across the entire common. Thus, the self-interest decision for each farmer was obvious, buy more livestock. The inevitable tragic result was overgrazing that destroyed the common pastures.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO