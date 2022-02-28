ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Preparing the scientific response to increasing climate challenges

Met Office
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent run of storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin have brought into sharp focus the huge value of being able to forecast, and prepare for, extreme weather. Whilst the jury is still out on the role of climate change in these storms, we do know that climate change will bring more...

blog.metoffice.gov.uk

Wicked Local

OPINION: Develop for climate resiliency, not increased vulnerability

I am writing a letter concurring with Brian Watson’s warnings about coastal development in Swampscott (“New Swampscott harbor pier is wrong priority,” Swampscott Reporter February 17, 2022). I also feel that his warnings are justified for much of New England’s coast, not just Swampscott’s harbor. For the past 8,000 years or so humans have lived in a relatively stable climate, but that has changed. We are now living in an unstable warming climate which is leading to sea-level rise and increased storm activity, among many other detrimental changes. There are no signs that the warming will end any time soon. Our town planning must also change. We cannot plan for a world that looks like it does today, we need to plan for a future in a changing world.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
click orlando

US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit

CAIRO – The United States and Egypt launched a joint group Monday to prepare for the U.N. climate change summit in Egypt this year, as a U.S. envoy called for a sharp slash in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. John Kerry, President Biden’s special envoy for climate, said the...
WORLD
Arizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: A push to be prepared for climate change

Professor Stuart’s article “Hope through action in this warming world” is a rallying cry for optimism and “climate action” to stop or slow global warming. She argues against defeatism and fatalism and sites climate policy changes in the U.S. and U.K. as reasons for hope. Unfortunately, professor Stuart failed to address the major obstacle to worldwide climate action. The biggest hurdle is the well-known socio-economic principle, “The Tragedy of the Commons.” This theory of human behavior applies equally to individuals and nation-states. The name comes from the historic over grazing of common pasture lands in England. Each farmer knew instinctively that when he added an animal to his herd, he gained 100% of the benefit. The cost to him of grazing, however, was a smaller fraction spread across the entire common. Thus, the self-interest decision for each farmer was obvious, buy more livestock. The inevitable tragic result was overgrazing that destroyed the common pastures.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WLKY.com

Virtual reality increasingly used to convey climate urgency

SEATTLE — Standing in their backyard a few minutes from downtown Seattle, each wearing a white headset and holding a pair of wireless touch controllers, Yurguis Moreno Bordama and his teenage son, Mateo Moreno-McQuarrie, look at the future foretold. "Look, the entire place is flooded," Mateo said, looking at...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

How politics, not climate change, is responsible for disasters and conflict

The latest UN report on the potential impacts of climate change gives a grim verdict, with some effects now deemed unavoidable. But there are also lessons on disasters and violent conflicts which could help save lives and create safer societies regardless of human-caused climate change. The main available text of...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Preparing for the New Normals in New Hampshire’s Climate

The science behind the new NH State Climate Assessment (2022) Warmer winters, recurrent droughts and increased flooding are all signs that climate change is reaching New Hampshire. Join us as two prominent experts from UNH – co-authors of New Hampshire’s most recent Climate Assessment Report (launching March 2022) – share their insider’s view of past, present and future climate trends in the Granite State. We will look at changes in temperature, precipitation and sea-level rise, provide some context for interpreting changing weather patterns in a changing climate, and answer your questions about how we ought to prepare for what’s next!
ENVIRONMENT
