ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County's COVID cases fall 35.7%; Pennsylvania cases plummet 35.9%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 5 days ago

Pennsylvania reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 12,401 new cases. That's down 35.9% from the previous week's tally of 19,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Utew3_0eS92dGv00

Pennsylvania ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 33.7% from the week before, with 461,986 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 2.68% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lawrence County reported 63 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 98 cases and eight deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 18,741 cases and 402 deaths.

Beaver County reported 240 cases and 10 deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 318 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 39,730 cases and 707 deaths.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in 63 counties, with the best declines in Allegheny County, with 1,294 cases from 2,055 a week earlier; in Montgomery County, with 541 cases from 1,213; and in Chester County, with 391 cases from 943.

Pennsylvania ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 83.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Pennsylvania reported administering another 113,770 vaccine doses, including 36,024 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 105,820 vaccine doses, including 28,398 first doses. In all, Pennsylvania reported it has administered 22,079,755 total doses.

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Montour County with 236 cases per 100,000 per week; Fayette County with 187; and Fulton County with 179. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Philadelphia County, with 1,690 cases; Allegheny County, with 1,294 cases; and York County, with 588. Weekly case counts rose in four counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Philadelphia, Adams and Franklin counties.

In Pennsylvania, 426 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 586 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,756,546 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 43,215 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 78,939,203 people have tested positive and 948,397 people have died.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 27.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,871
  • The week before that: 4,169
  • Four weeks ago: 6,631

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 68,999
  • The week before that: 81,263
  • Four weeks ago: 164,615

Hospitals in one state reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in two states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in four states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two dead as tornado moves through central Iowa, officials say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines. Officials didn’t identify those killed or release details about what had happened.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Lawrence County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lawrence County, PA
Coronavirus
Lawrence County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Lawrence County, PA
Government
NBC News

U.S. in 'active' talks with allies about banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."
POTUS
Fox News

Ukraine war: Russia's corruption is 'no doubt' affecting its military's combat performance

Historic corruption in Russia may have hit its military and eroded its ability to maintain its war efforts in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the war has not unfolded the way Russian President Vladimir Putin would have wanted. The British Ministry of Defense and U.S. officials regularly note that the Russian military has made slow progress, taking several days to even address day-one targets.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Gannett#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

600
Followers
276
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy