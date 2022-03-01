Lawrence County's COVID cases fall 35.7%; Pennsylvania cases plummet 35.9%

Pennsylvania reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 12,401 new cases. That's down 35.9% from the previous week's tally of 19,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pennsylvania ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 33.7% from the week before, with 461,986 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 2.68% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lawrence County reported 63 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 98 cases and eight deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 18,741 cases and 402 deaths.

Beaver County reported 240 cases and 10 deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 318 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 39,730 cases and 707 deaths.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in 63 counties, with the best declines in Allegheny County, with 1,294 cases from 2,055 a week earlier; in Montgomery County, with 541 cases from 1,213; and in Chester County, with 391 cases from 943.

Pennsylvania ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 83.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Pennsylvania reported administering another 113,770 vaccine doses, including 36,024 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 105,820 vaccine doses, including 28,398 first doses. In all, Pennsylvania reported it has administered 22,079,755 total doses.

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Montour County with 236 cases per 100,000 per week; Fayette County with 187; and Fulton County with 179. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Philadelphia County, with 1,690 cases; Allegheny County, with 1,294 cases; and York County, with 588. Weekly case counts rose in four counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Philadelphia, Adams and Franklin counties.

In Pennsylvania, 426 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 586 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,756,546 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 43,215 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 78,939,203 people have tested positive and 948,397 people have died.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 27.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,871

The week before that: 4,169

Four weeks ago: 6,631

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 68,999

The week before that: 81,263

Four weeks ago: 164,615

Hospitals in one state reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in two states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in four states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

