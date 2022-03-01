ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neumann University Introduces MS in Cybersecurity at March 12 Info Session

By David Bjorkgren
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Neumann University will introduce its new master’s degree in Cybersecurity as part of an in-person information session on Saturday, March 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in the Rocco Abessinio Building. The MS in Cybersecurity is offered online and can be completed in two years or less. Students build their...

