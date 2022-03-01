ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mild open to March; Dry stretch rolls

By Jim O'Brien
Fox 59
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies are cloudier to begin this morning, but dry weather is holding! A southwesterly flow will remain and aid in another milder than normal day across the state. Expect clouds to thin through the early afternoon, as added sunshine will help...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

We’re FINALLY Turning the Corner to GREAT Weather

We’ve spent the past 100+ Hours across the state below freezing with the freezing rain, sleet and ice. We’ll be below freezing this morning, but around noon we will see temps go above freezing,. We’ll see cloudy skies with highs today in the upper-30’s to low-40’s....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow and rain showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with winds at 5-10 MPH, overnight lows into the mid 20's. FRIDAY: A slight chance of snow and rain with mostly cloudy skies, highs into the upper 30's with winds at 5-10 MPH. SATURDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the mid to upper 30's...
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Eagle

Forecasters Watch for Possible Storm Over Northeast Early Next Week

With March finally upon us, many in the Northeast are gearing up for spring and the return of two things we don't see near enough of in the winter: sun and warmth. But, as we all know, the end of winter isn't simply triggered by hitting a switch, it takes a while and there's usually some flipping back and forth between seasons before spring settles in. This looks to be the case for the short-term forecast as we count down the days remaining until spring. You may have noticed some well above average high temperatures for the tail end of the weekend. The Mohawk Valley is expecting temps in the lower 60's this Sunday, accompanied by rain and wind.
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Rain and snow mix arrives Sunday evening

Today: Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Near-record warmth today; tracking rain and storms tonight

Get ready for a pleasant day as milder air surges into central Indiana! A warm front lifted over the state last night and the strong southerly wind flow will drive temperatures more than 25 degrees above Indy’s average high of 47°. Highs will be a treat this afternoon and are set to rise into the lower to mid-70s. The record high for the date was set in 1983 at 75°.
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Snow and thunderstorms for your Sunday

Much colder air has settled in after yesterday’s storm system has pulled east of town. We’ll start this morning in the 20s and 30s - much colder than the 76° we enjoyed yesterday afternoon! We’ll warm into the mid-40s, but this afternoon will see a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm towards the south side of the metro. Colder air continues to move in and we could see some of the rain change over to a winter mix and even snow by late tonight/early tomorrow morning. Accumulation of a dusting to 1.5″ is possible. If you have plans late tonight, there could be a few slick spots. We’ll be watching the winter weather closely and how it may impact Monday’s morning commute. Monday looks to be a brisk day, with temperatures struggling into the 30s with a stronger NW wind. Tuesday and Wednesday appear seasonable, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Our next system looks to swing through on Thursday, bringing a chance of rain, maybe some snow and colder air for Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
YubaNet

Mountain snow with travel impacts on Friday, scattered Valley rain showers

Periods of showers and mountain snow expected today into Saturday. Expect hazardous mountain travel Friday afternoon into mid-day Saturday. Slight chance for thunderstorms across portions of the Valley and Sierra foothills Friday afternoon. Dry conditions and warmer temperatures return early next week. Satellite imagery reveals clouds streaming into the region...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Tracking dry time today; severe weather threat returns overnight

The weather was active overnight as severe squall line quickly pushed over central Indiana! Little bowing segments developed along the line and produced wind gusts more than 60 MPH over north-central Indiana. The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and even a couple Tornado Warnings (Madison, Delaware, Hamilton counties).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy