Elmore, OH

Arndt to share her half-century of quilting experience with women's group

By Sheri Trusty
The News-Messenger
5 days ago
 5 days ago
ELMORE — About 50 years ago, Mary Arndt picked out some brightly colored material, cut it into squares, and made her first quilt. She was just a self-taught teenage quilter, and since then, she has made well over 300 quilts.

“It shows I have the patience to stab something thousands of times,” she joked.

Arndt has been recognized for her quilts on the local, regional and national levels. She will bring some of her award-winning quilts to the March 8 Fremont Area Women’s Connection luncheon and discuss the stories behind her creations.

“I’ll talk about what inspires my quilt designs,” Arndt said. “Most of my quilts are based on a pattern, but I always alter them to my taste. I design my own patterns occasionally.”

A triplet star:Jenck recalls being a celebrity triplet 90 years ago

Quilts patterned after stitcher's tastes

Arndt has her handmade “January Snow” quilt hanging in the dining room of her Elmore home. It is one her own designs and features snowflakes in soft winter colors, embellished with sequins and beadwork.

“If you look outside right now, I wanted it to be the colors you see,” she said.

Arndt’s snowflake quilt is an exquisite example of her skills and creativity, but she said not all of her self-designed quilts come out the way she expects.

“Sometimes, I have an idea of what the quilt will look like, and I put hours of work into it, and it’s a flop,” she said.

Snowman melting:'James' set ablaze at Burning Snowman 2022

Those quilts are the rarities. Most of the quilts Arndt creates exemplify her passion for the craft and years of experience. She never sells her quilts, but she has given several away to friends and family, including a very personal quilt she made for a cousin who died of cancer last year.

“I made her a quilt that included a message from each woman in the family. It was hard, but it was a meaningful thing,” she said.

Quilts for Kids and other charities

Arndt also has helped to make hundreds of quilts for charity as a member of the Hayes Ohio Star Quilt Guild. The group hosts an ongoing Quilts for Kids community service project.

“We make small quilts to donate to places like WIC, Heartbeat and the Liberty Center,” Arndt said. “Collectively, we’ve probably donated between 200 and 300.”

Arndt’s quilts have won awards at the Sandusky County Fair, at regional shows, and at National Quilters Association shows in Columbus.

“I’ve won for best of color several times, but I’m most proud of winning the Viewer’s Choice award. I’ve won that twice, which is pretty exciting,” she said.

Working from home, and it's piling up

Arndt does her work in her home’s quilting room, which is stocked with piles of material and several quilts that are works in progress that eventually will become tabletop, lap, and full-size quilts.

“I have about 20 projects I’m working on right now,” she said. “Normally, I make them and they pile up. Someday, that’s going to be a dilemma.”

As much as Arndt enjoys the process of quilting, her favorite part of the craft is the other quilters.

“Quilters are really nice people in general. They like to share and are very kind,” she said. “That’s the best part of quilting — meeting people with a like interest who share your excitement.”

Arndt will share more about her quilting experiences at the Fremont Area Women’s Connection held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 8 at The Victor Event Center in Fremont. The event also will feature guest speaker Lisa Haley, who will talk about “Surviving Life’s Surprises.” Cost is $14 and reservations are required by Friday by calling 419-680-2251 or emailing fawcluncheon@gmail.com.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.

