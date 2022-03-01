Diamond Dogs vs Wofford today in Greenville

Jonathan Cannon Georgia during an exhibition game against Florida at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fl., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

The No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs hit the road for the first time this season as they battle Wofford at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.. First pitch set for 6 p.m, and the game will be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. Also, it will be streamed on the Greenville Drive’s YouTube Channel.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 and have matched their best start under Ike Cousins head coach Scott Stricklin. The 2020 Bulldogs also began 7-0. The Terriers are 2-4 and visited Foley Field last Tuesday when Georgia posted a 7-1 victory to improve to 11-0 all-time in the series. With this past Sunday’s game with Akron rained out, the Bulldogs will go with junior RHP Dylan Ross (1-0, 1.80 ERA) as part of a bullpen game. Ross has been the Sunday starter this year.

Recap From Feb. 22 Win Over Wofford: Graduate CF Ben Anderson went 4-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI to pace a nine-hit attack while the bullpen provided 7.1 innings of two-hit ball in a 7-1 win. After a 22-minute delay that knocked out the lights, it became a bullpen game for Georgia in relief of Garrett Brown. Luke Wagner pitched 2.1 scoreless for the win as he struck out a career-high five. Jaden Woods tallied seven Ks over 3.2 innings to maintain the advantage. Sophomore Corey Collins had a two-run HR too.

Currently, Anderson ranks among the SEC leaders, batting .588-2-4. Collins has hit safely in 13 straight games dating back to last year while graduate SS Cole Tate has a seven-game hitting streak.

Georgia has a four-game week, playing in four different stadiums. After the Wofford game at Fluor Field, Georgia has a three-game set with rival Ga. Tech (7-1), featuring game one Friday at Tech at 6 pm, followed by Saturday’s game in Athens at 2 pm. The series concludes Sunday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville at 2 pm and serves as the 19th annual Spring Classic For Kids baseball game to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CH0A). Proceeds from the ticket sales at Coolray go toward funding critical patient and family initiatives in the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of CHOA.

University of Georgia junior right-hander Jonathan Cannon has been named one of the Southeastern Conference Pitchers of the Week, the league announced Monday.

A 2022 preseason All-America and All-SEC selection, Cannon improved to 2-0 this past Friday and has yet to allow a run or walk in 14.1 innings this season. He pitched a career-high 8.1 scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over Akron at Foley Field. He carried a perfect game to the seventh. Cannon, a 6-6, 213-pound native of Alpharetta, Ga., shares the weekly honor with Micah Dallas of Texas A&M. In a win over Penn, Dallas went eight innings and allowed just two baserunners and one hit while retiring the last 17 batters he faced.

This is the second time in Cannon’s career that he has earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors. Last year, he was tabbed both National and SEC Pitcher of the Week in a 9-1 series-clinching win over top-ranked Vanderbilt in Nashville. An Academic All-SEC student, Cannon is majoring in real estate.

