New tech help for fight against litter in Oconee Co

If you want to report litter in Oconee County, there is now an app for that: the Keep Oconee County Beautiful Commission has launched the app from which pictures and videos can be uploaded. Reports are sent directly to Keep Oconee County Beautiful, as well as Oconee County Code Enforcement, Road Department, and Litter Patrol.

The Keep Oconee County Beautiful Commission recently launched a new custom mobile app allowing anyone to quickly and easily report littering issues in the county.

Available for iOS devices on the Apple App Store, the “KOCBC Dumping/Litter Report” allows users to drop a pin at their location, upload a photo or video, and add comments to their report. Reports are sent directly to Keep Oconee County Beautiful, as well as Oconee County Code Enforcement, Road Department, and Litter Patrol.

“We are excited to be able to make reporting litter along county roadways as quick and easy as possible,” said Keep Oconee County Beautiful Executive Director Cindy Pritchard. “We appreciate residents making us aware of issues so that we can address them as soon as possible.”

This app was developed in collaboration with Keep Oconee County Beautiful, Oconee County GIS, and Oconee County Communications.

For more information about the Keep Oconee County Beautiful Commission, or to volunteer, visit www.oconeecounty.com/kocbc.

