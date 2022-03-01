ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACCPD probes downtown gunfire

By Tim Bryant
 5 days ago
Traffic fatality: A man riding an electric skateboard was killed by a hit-and-run driver. (Chalabala/iStock)

Athens-Clarke County Police say there were no injuries in a shooting on College Avenue: investigators say a man fired shots from inside a car near Clayton Street. Police were, at last report, still searching for a suspect.

From the ACCPD…

On February 26, 2022, at approximately 2:18AM, ACCPD responded to the area of College Avenue and Clayton Street regarding gunshots. Preliminary investigation indicates that a male suspect fired shots from a handgun toward a black sedan. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information regarding this incident, or, if anyone has any recorded video (dashcam, cellphone, etc.) from this area, please contact Detective Lister at 762-400-7333 or via email at hovie.lister@accgov.com

