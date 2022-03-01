ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jason Roy pulls out of Indian Premier League to spend more time with family

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CE1OQ_0eS8zOEP00

England opener Jason Roy has withdrawn from this season’s Indian Premier League.

The 31-year-old was due to play for new franchise Gujarat Titans in the 10-team competition, which is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 29.

Roy, who had a second child in early January and played in the Pakistan Super League last month, said the past three years had “taken its toll” on him and he wanted to spend time with his family.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year’s tournament,” Roy wrote on his social media accounts.

“With everything going on in the world over the last three years it’s added up and taken its toll on me.

“I feel it’s only right I spend some quality time with my family, as well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year.”

Roy will be hoping to help England to World T20 glory in Australia later this year, having suffered an injury during the 2021 tournament that ruled him out of the semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Vivianne Miedema hits WSL milestone as Arsenal beat Birmingham

Vivianne Miedema reached another landmark of 100 Women’s Super League goal contributions to help leaders Arsenal beat bottom club Birmingham 4-2. The Dutch forward, the WSL’s all-time leading scorer, chalked up her 10th goal of the season on the half-hour to double the Gunners’ lead after Brazilian Rafaelle Souza headed them in front in the 14th minute.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Roy
newschain

TeamGB win first gold medal at 2022 Paralympics

Neil Simpson has claimed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in the men’s Super-G vision impaired class alongside his guide and brother Andrew Simpson. The pair clocked 1:08.91 to finish nearly half a second clear of the rest of the field, topping the podium...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Premier League#England#Gujarat Titans#The Pakistan Super League#World T20
PWMania

Nikkita Lyons Comments On Her Pinfall From WWE NXT Going Viral

Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring debut during the February 22nd 2022 edition of WWE NXT. During an interview with WWE Espanol on Facebook, Lyons talked about her pinfall where she did the splits going viral:. “I was still, ‘did that just happen?’ I didn’t look at my phone until I...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Josh Navidi joins up with Wales for final Six Nations fixtures

Josh Navidi has been added to the Wales squad for the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations. The British and Irish Lions flanker required shoulder surgery after being forced off eight minutes into Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls in October. However, the 31-year-old returned to action...
WORLD
newschain

Eclipse likely return point for Mishriff, with Dubai off the agenda

Following his Saudi Cup disappointment last weekend, Mishriff is expected to follow a similar path as last season but will not go to Dubai. The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old was drawn widest of all in stall 14 when attempting to land the $20million Riyadh feature for a second year in succession.
SPORTS
newschain

1.5 million Ukrainians have fled country since invasion began

More than 1.5 million refugees have now crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began, the head of the UN Refugee Agency has said. Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tweeted on Sunday that it is “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

What the papers say – March 6

The papers on Sunday are led by an exchange of warnings between Vladimir Putin and the West. The Observer and The Independent report the Russian president has told Western leaders that the sanctions imposed on his country were “akin to an act of war”. Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph...
POLITICS
newschain

Now is not the time to call for PM to quit – Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has all but withdrawn his previous calls for Boris Johnson to resign as he said the country needs “unity” in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Labour leader said there was still “a basic question of trust” in the Government, but that for now the Prime Minister was “concentrating on the job in hand”.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy