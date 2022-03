Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 46.7% year-on-year, to RMB 986.06 million ($154.73 million), beating the consensus of $144.02 million. The number of e-scooters sold increased 58.3% Y/Y to 238,188, led by a 49.2% rise in China. International e-scooters sales jumped 155.8% Y/Y to 32,949. The...

