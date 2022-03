Kennedy Crowder, a Landenberg native, has been named one of the Marshall Scholars for 2022, according to a report from The University of Pennsylvania Almanac. The Marshall Scholarship is established by the British government to fund up to three years of study for a graduate degree in any field at an institution in the United Kingdom. Crowder is among 41 recipients, chosen from around 1,000 applications, from the United States.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO