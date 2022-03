The Pac-12 Tournament field is set, and with a competitive 12-team field comes an exciting tournament on the horizon. The first round of the Pac-12 Tournament is set to kick off on Wednesday, and it will feature the No. 5 through No. 12 seeds. The first four seeds will have byes in No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 USC and No. 4 Colorado.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO