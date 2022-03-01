ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Sterling steadies with focus on Ukraine tensions and BoE speeches

By Joice Alves
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Sterling steadied on Tuesday against the euro and the dollar as investors awaited speeches from Bank of England officials and watched for developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Investors are waiting for speeches from Bank of England members of the Monetary Policy Committee Michael Saunders and Catherine Mann, set to speak later in the day.

Markets will pay attention to any comments from the BoE about the impact of the Ukraine’s conflict on its plans to hike interest rates as a surge in oil and other commodity prices has underpinned risks to growth, investors said.

“Since the news (about the conflict) broke, the market has been reassessing the pace of rate hikes from various G10 central banks including the BoE,” said Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank in London.

Risk assets, like stocks and sterling, regained some ground after reports of ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday as Russia faced deepening economic isolation after invading Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia would continue its military operation in Ukraine until it achieved its goals.

“It looks like (some) calm has returned to the markets for now. Rouble is looking stable, assets have a bid tone and so GBP is treading water,” said Neil Jones, Head of FX Sales at Mizuho Bank. “The situation may not last.”

Versus the dollar, sterling was flat at $1.3427. It edged 0.1% up versus the euro at 83.45 pence, after climbing to a three-week high of 83.07 pence last week.

Money markets are currently pricing in 25 basis point rate increase from the BoE in March.

Sterling is poised to be stronger versus the single currency during the Ukraine crisis because Germany’s greater reliance on Russian energy has increased the downside risks for the euro zone, but against the dollar, much will depend on investor’s appetite for the safe-haven currency, Foley said.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Boe#Currency#Bank Of England#Fx Strategy#Rabobank#Russian#Ukrainian#Belarusian#Mizuho Bank
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Russia
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

347K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy