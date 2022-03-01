ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Elden Ring’ mod adds a pause screen

By Andy Brown
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Elden Ring mod has been created that lets you pause the game, something that fans can’t do in most Souls-like titles. Created by user TechieW, the Elden Ring mod is called “Pause The Game” and lets fans do just that. Available on Nexus Mods (via...

www.nme.com

