Royal Jordanian airlines in talks with government for financial assistance, CEO says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
DUBAI (Reuters) - Jordan’s state carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) remains in talks with the government for a 200 million dinar ($282.49 million) equity injection, CEO Samer Majali said on Tuesday.

“We’re looking for, basically, an increase in the capital of the equity of the company,” Majali told Reuters at a conference in the United Arab Emirates.

The Jordanian government is the majority owner of RJ.

($1 = 0.7080 Jordanian dinars)

Reuters

Reuters

