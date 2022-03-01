Royal Jordanian airlines in talks with government for financial assistance, CEO says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Jordan’s state carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) remains in talks with the government for a 200 million dinar ($282.49 million) equity injection, CEO Samer Majali said on Tuesday.

“We’re looking for, basically, an increase in the capital of the equity of the company,” Majali told Reuters at a conference in the United Arab Emirates.

The Jordanian government is the majority owner of RJ.

($1 = 0.7080 Jordanian dinars)